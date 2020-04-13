Quick Facts About John Paulson – CNN

Dad: Alfred Paulson
Mother: Jacqueline (Boklan) Paulson
Wedding: Jenny (Zaharia) Paulson (2000-present)
Children: Giselle; Danielle
Education: New York University, B.S., Finance, 1978; Harvard Business School, M.B.A., 1980
Other facts
Hedge fund manager and self-taught billionaire.
Founder, President and Portfolio Manager, Paulson & Company, Inc.
Member of the board of directors of numerous organizations, including the board of directors of New York University and the board of directors of Central Park Conservancy.
Chronology
1980-1982 – Consultant, Boston Consulting Group, a management consulting firm.
1982-1984 – Partner with Odyssey Partners.
1984-1988 – General Manager of Mergers and Acquisitions, Bear Stearns Companies, Inc.
1988-1994 – General partner of the arbitration firm Gruss Partners.
July 1994 – Creation of Paulson & Company, Inc.
2009 – Paulson’s ability to anticipate the financial crisis and take advantage of the 2007 property market crash is explained in Greg Zuckerman’s book, “The Biggest Trade Ever”.
2009-2011 – Paulson’s charitable donations include $ 15 million to the Center for Responsible Lending, $ 20 million to the Stern School of Business at New York University, and $ 15 million to build a maternity home in Guayaquil, in Ecuador, fatherland of his father.
2010 – Paulson’s $ 4.9 billion net salary sets a record for profits in the hedge fund industry.
2011 – His fortune fell by $ 3 billion in 2011 after having made bad trade. Paulson invests his personal wealth in gold and earns $ 3.1 billion from 2010 to 2011.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/pmAG3fZfSS8/index.html