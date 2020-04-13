Quick Facts About John Paulson – CNN

Dad: Alfred Paulson

Mother: Jacqueline (Boklan) Paulson

Wedding: Jenny (Zaharia) Paulson (2000-present)

Children: Giselle; Danielle

Education: New York University, B.S., Finance, 1978; Harvard Business School, M.B.A., 1980

Other facts

Hedge fund manager and self-taught billionaire.

Founder, President and Portfolio Manager, Paulson & Company, Inc.

Member of the board of directors of numerous organizations, including the board of directors of New York University and the board of directors of Central Park Conservancy.

Chronology

1980-1982 – Consultant, Boston Consulting Group, a management consulting firm.

1982-1984 – Partner with Odyssey Partners.

1984-1988 – General Manager of Mergers and Acquisitions, Bear Stearns Companies, Inc.

1988-1994 – General partner of the arbitration firm Gruss Partners.

July 1994 – Creation of Paulson & Company, Inc.

2009 – Paulson’s ability to anticipate the financial crisis and take advantage of the 2007 property market crash is explained in Greg Zuckerman’s book, “The Biggest Trade Ever”.

2009-2011 – Paulson’s charitable donations include $ 15 million to the Center for Responsible Lending, $ 20 million to the Stern School of Business at New York University, and $ 15 million to build a maternity home in Guayaquil, in Ecuador, fatherland of his father.

2010 – Paulson’s $ 4.9 billion net salary sets a record for profits in the hedge fund industry.

2011 – His fortune fell by $ 3 billion in 2011 after having made bad trade. Paulson invests his personal wealth in gold and earns $ 3.1 billion from 2010 to 2011.

October 23, 2012 – at the Central Park Conservancy. Donate $ 100 million at the Central Park Conservancy.