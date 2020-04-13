Quick Facts About John Paulson – CNN

by April 13, 2020 Top News
Quick Facts About John Paulson - CNN

Dad: Alfred Paulson

Mother: Jacqueline (Boklan) Paulson

Wedding: Jenny (Zaharia) Paulson (2000-present)

Children: Giselle; Danielle

Education: New York University, B.S., Finance, 1978; Harvard Business School, M.B.A., 1980

Other facts

Hedge fund manager and self-taught billionaire.

Founder, President and Portfolio Manager, Paulson & Company, Inc.

Became billionaire in 2007 by bypassing subprime mortgage securities after the property crash.

Member of the board of directors of numerous organizations, including the board of directors of New York University and the board of directors of Central Park Conservancy.

Chronology

1980-1982 – Consultant, Boston Consulting Group, a management consulting firm.

1982-1984 – Partner with Odyssey Partners.

1984-1988General Manager of Mergers and Acquisitions, Bear Stearns Companies, Inc.

1988-1994General partner of the arbitration firm Gruss Partners.

July 1994Creation of Paulson & Company, Inc.

2009Paulson’s ability to anticipate the financial crisis and take advantage of the 2007 property market crash is explained in Greg Zuckerman’s book, “The Biggest Trade Ever”.

2009-2011 – Paulson’s charitable donations include $ 15 million to the Center for Responsible Lending, $ 20 million to the Stern School of Business at New York University, and $ 15 million to build a maternity home in Guayaquil, in Ecuador, fatherland of his father.

2010 – Paulson’s $ 4.9 billion net salary sets a record for profits in the hedge fund industry.

2011 His fortune fell by $ 3 billion in 2011 after having made bad trade. Paulson invests his personal wealth in gold and earns $ 3.1 billion from 2010 to 2011.

October 23, 2012 – Donate $ 100 million at the Central Park Conservancy.
June 3, 2015 – Harvard Announces Paulson Donates $ 400 Million to endow the engineering school, which will be renamed Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. It is the largest single gift in the history of Harvard University.
Aug 5, 2016 – Is announced as one of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trumpeconomic advisers to. Trump was elected president on November 8, 2016.
June 2017 – Join the board of directors of Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/pmAG3fZfSS8/index.html

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Giuliani Calls WHO World Death Organization Response To Coronavirus

Giuliani Calls WHO World Death Organization Response To Coronavirus

April 13, 2020
Paul Allen in brief - CNN

Paul Allen in brief – CNN

April 13, 2020
Eric Schmidt in brief - CNN

Eric Schmidt in brief – CNN

April 13, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *