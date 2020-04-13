Pro ball or Texas? Lucas Gordon of Notre Dame High will decide

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Lucas Gordon

School: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Sport: Baseball

Key statistics: 2-0, 0.57 ERA, with 30 strikeouts in 16 innings this spring; had a perfect game 6 1/3 in his last game against West Hills Chaminade.

Summer plans: Preparation of the MLB project.

Fall plans: Will attend the University of Texas or sign a professional contract.

The highlight of his career in high school:

“Going to Notre Dame is the best you can get. This is the biggest gift anyone can give me. Personally, coming back against Orange Lutheran in the first big match after an arm operation was the match I had to prove that I was 100% back. Lutheran Orange being # 1, being the Boras Classic and a lot of people watching, pitching six innings, one innings and we got a huge win. “

What is missing without sport:

“To be with my team. We trained every day. We were brothers. It’s hard to be away from them. “

How did stopping sport change his life:

“It certainly makes me appreciate everything a lot more. I’m so used to going to the gym. Now I can not. It’s closed. I can’t just go out there and throw an enclosure. I have to throw it on the street. It’s so different. You have to find ways to do things on your own. You have to be creative. “

What he picked up in his spare time:

“Believe it or not, I’m trying to learn the guitar. I always wanted to. I searched YouTube videos on my phone. I’m not good, but I’m trying.”

Being always at home with your family:

“I like that. As an athlete, you are not at home too much. Being at home to prepare dinner with your parents is actually a good thing. I am super happy to see my family.”

Video interviews of each athlete are available at latimes.com/sports/highschool.