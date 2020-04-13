Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be sidelined for weeks after coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson may be on the right track for several weeks before returning to work after fighting the coronavirus, according to a new report.

A source at No. 10 Downing Street, Johnson’s official residence and office, tell the sun that the Prime Minister “has only just begun his post-hospital convalescence.

“It is too early to give an indication of the timing,” added the source. “We told him he had to rest and recover.”

Johnson left St. Thomas Hospital in London on Sunday, a week after his coronavirus admission, Downing Street said in a statement.

But Johnson’s office said he would not immediately return to work and recover in Checkers, the Prime Minister’s official country residence north of London.

He said in a video posted on Twitter that the country’s National Health Service “saved my life, there’s no question about it.”

The British Secretary of Health, Matt Hancock, also praised the staff who treated Johnson.

“I know they took care of him because they would take care of anyone in this country,” said Hancock, according to The Sun. “This is one of the things that makes me so proud.”

Boris Johnson, 55, was admitted to hospital on April 5, nine days after announcing that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The next day, the Prime Minister was transferred to the intensive care unit, where a ventilator was available if he needed it. Authorities, however, said he was able to breathe on his own.