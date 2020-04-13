Police chief reportedly said MP died of coronavirus because he was gay

A Florida police chief was placed on paid leave for allegedly suggesting that a sheriff’s assistant died of the coronavirus because he was gay, reports said.

Davie police chief Dale Engle, 56, was put on leave Saturday “pending further review” of charges laid by the city’s brotherly state police the day before announced in a press release.

In a letter to city officials, Mike Tucker, chief of staff for the Florida Fraternal Order of Police, alleged that several police officers who had expressed concerns about their exposure to COVID-19 had been “depreciated” by Engle during a patrol briefing Tuesday just four days after the coronavirus death of 39-year-old Broward County Sheriff’s assistant Shannon Bennett.

Engle then took the police to a parking lot, where he yelled at them over their “baseless” concerns, Tucker wrote in the letter, which was obtained by the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

“During this time, the members were shocked when Chief Engle spoke of the tragic death of BSO deputy Shannon Bennett, who recently died of the Covid-19 virus,” wrote Tucker.

“Chief Engle allegedly shouted about a” backstory “which claimed that MP Bennett contracted and died from the virus because he was a” gay man who dated homosexuals “. [sexual] events.'”

Engle also suggested that Bennett’s “gay lifestyle” was the way he had contracted the virus that killed the school resource officer at Deerfield Beach Elementary, according to Tucker’s letter.

“His rant continued for some time, with the presumed desired effect of intimidating members and discouraging any other employee of the department from complaining or expressing concerns in the future,” the letter continues.

Bennett, who was openly gay and planning to marry his partner later this year, died of the virus on April 3. He also had the underlying health condition of asthma, reports the Sun Sentinel.

Bennett’s partner, Jonathan Frey, tell WPLG the pair was to be harnessed in December.

“The chief’s allegations are completely false, homophobic and slanderous,” Frey told the chain in a statement. “I look forward to the fair and impartial investigation by the city manager and I hope that appropriate measures are taken after it has ended.”

