PLA’s Chinese Navy checks the coronavirus and the deployment of the aircraft carrier proves it, says a report

by April 13, 2020 world
The carrier Liaoning led the group, which included two guided missile destroyers, two guided missile frigates and an auxiliary ship, according to the state tabloid report The Global Times. He cited Japanese and Taiwanese reports and noted that the PLA had not confirmed the operation.

The report said that the Chinese carrier was carrying out this operation while four US Navy aircraft carriers – the USS Theodore Roosevelt, the USS Ronald Reagan, the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Nimitz – have reported cases of coronavirus, which has undermined their operations.

The Roosevelt, now docked in Guam, was the hardest hit by the virus, with 585 cases among its crew of over 4,000 people. Almost all have been moved ashore on the island and work is underway to disinfect the ship, delaying its deployment capacity.

The PLA navy has no such problems, Chinese military experts told the Global Times.

“During the trip, Liaoning showed that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has done an excellent job in preventing and controlling epidemics, and the COVID-19 epidemic has not impact on its deployment and operations, “said the story, citing Xu Guangyu, senior advisor to the China Association for Arms Control and Disarmament.

“This has shown that the PLA can send stationed troops anywhere and anytime, with troops still retaining strong fighting capabilities. The Chinese people can always count on them,” said Xu.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_world/~3/W4BsCVk1nmU/index.html

