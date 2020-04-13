Paul Allen in brief – CNN

Birth name: Paul Gardner Allen

Dad: Kenneth Allen, librarian

Mother: Edna Faye (Gardner) Allen, professor

Education: Assisted Washington State University, 1972-1974

Other facts:

Owner of a 414-foot yacht named Octopus, which cost $ 200 million to build and is equipped with equipment such as a recording studio, helipads and two submarines.

Also owned a 303 foot yacht named Tatoosh.

Allen was a musician, having received his first guitar at the age of 16.

Had a minority stake in the Seattle Sounders FC soccer team.

Owner of two professional sports teams, the NFL Seattle Seahawks and the NBA Portland Trail Blazers.

Chronology:

1968 – Allen meets another student Bill gates in the computer lab at Lakeside School in Seattle.

1974 – Leaves Washington State to take up a job at Honeywell in Boston.

1977 – Gates and Allen sign an official partnership agreement, giving Gates 64% of Microsoft and Allen 36%.

1980 – Microsoft is hiring Steve Ballmer as a commercial director.

1982 – Diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease.

1983 – Allen leaves Microsoft. Gates offers Allen $ 5 for his stake in the company. Allen replied with a request for $ 10 per share. Gates rejects this offer and Allen leaves the company with all his stock. He remains a member of the board of directors.

1986 – Departures Departures Vulcan Inc. to manage his business and his philanthropic interests.

1988 – Buy the Portland Trail Blazers basketball team.

1997 – Allen purchases the Seattle Seahawks football team.

2000 – Resigns from the Microsoft Board of Directors. In late 2000, Allen divested $ 8.5 billion of Microsoft stock.

2002 – Allen donates $ 14 million to the University of Washington to build the Paul G. Allen Center for Computer Science and Engineering.

2003 – Created the Allen Institute for Brain Science "to accelerate the understanding of the human brain in health and disease", after his mother was diagnosed Alzheimer's disease. Allen has donated more than $ 500 million to the institute since its inception.

2004 – Fund SpaceShipOne, whose mission is to become the world's first commercial space vehicle.

December 2010 – Donates $ 26 million to Washington State University to build the Paul G. Allen School of Global Animal Health.

August 2013 – Allen and his group, the Underthinkers, release an album called “Everywhere at Once”.

October 2014 – Promises $ 100 million to fight Ebola through his Tackling Ebola initiative.

December 9, 2014 – Allen is donating $ 100 million to launch an institute that will focus on how human cells work as a way to fight disease. It will be called the Allen Institute for Cell Science.

Aug 18, 2017 – Civilian research team led by Allen discovers wreck of USS Indianapolis on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, 18,000 feet below the surface. The discovery provides a closure measure to one of the most tragic maritime disasters in American naval history.