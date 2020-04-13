Parents of McCallie Chinese Students Donate Thousands of Masks

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) – On Friday, boxes and bags of thousands of face masks were dropped off at Parkridge Hospital near McCallie School.

“Everyone who comes in, all of our health care workers, all of our staff doctors all wear masks and so this is a huge gift so that we can continue to make sure we have the right equipment to care for patients and our colleagues, ”said Deborah Deal, Parkridge’s chief nurse.

The masks are from parents of Chinese McCallie students.

Aware of the United States’ difficulties in obtaining some COVID-19 protection, they decided to find it and send it to Chattanooga.

“We are very grateful. So we wanted to do something to help this whole community. So it was this whole parent association that decided to do it,” said Derek Fu, a student at McCallie.

Fu and Jaden Long helped deliver the masks to the hospital.

They are both from Shanghai.

Fu and Long are two of the 30 Chinese students who attend McCallie School.

During the coronavirus epidemic, the boys stayed at the residential school.

“It’s a very difficult time for us because most of the flights between China and the United States are canceled and we can’t go home and it was McCallie who provided us with such a good place to stay “said Fu.

It’s not just the masks they give.

The parents sent another shipment of masks, goggles, face masks and surgical gloves.

“For people, you know, on the other side of the world to send needy items here in Chattanooga, it really reflects a great human spirit that we have,” said McCallie school principal Lee Burns.

Director Burns said that in the next few days he would distribute material and develop in other places that might need it.