Palisades star Jane Nwaba finds inspiration from her mother

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Jane Nwaba

School: Palisades

Sport: Basketball, before

Key statistics: On average, 12 points and 10 rebounds to earn the City Section basketball player of the year honors; led Palisades to the Open Division title and the Southern California Division II regional title

Summer plans: Working with his brother David Nwaba, an NBA free agent who has played for four teams.

Fall plans: Will participate in Pepperdine.

On the canceled season just before the state championship:

“It was definitely sad and heartbreaking. The team took matters into our own hands, but our coaches brought us together and told us that it was happening for a reason. We were positive after that. “

Words of wisdom offered by his brother with sport pending:

“He told me to just stay active with an outdoor basketball court, get up and kick, work on my ball handling, do sit-ups, do cardio at home.”

What she does in her spare time:

“I cook things. I need to learn how to cook. I tried to make a cake, but it wasn’t the best. Then I tried chicken and rice and shrimp pasta . “

On how the pandemic affected her as the daughter of a nurse:

“When she saw my mother leave in the morning, she said a prayer not to get sick and prayed for her colleagues. I think it’s so powerful that it goes where they have the disease. She likes to help people. It inspires me even more. “

What she sees herself doing in 10 years:

“Almost about to finish school. I want to be in the medical profession. “

Video interviews of each athlete are available at latimes.com/sports/highschool