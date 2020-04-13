Pakistani Muslims flout government ban on mosque linked to coronavirus

Thousands of devout Pakistani Muslims claim that “God is with us” and only Westerners can die from coronavirus because they brazenly violate orders of social distancing from praying in mosques amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Sabir Durrani, 52, who prays almost every day at the mosque in the central Pakistani city of Multan, is among the crowds of people who flout government orders issued last month that ban religious congregations of five or more people in order to stop the spread of murderers. virus.

“Our prayer leader told us that the virus could not infect us as it does in the West”, Durrani told Reuters in a report released Monday, adding that a dozen other men are generally present at the mosque and none are wearing face masks.

Durrani said that the prayer leader “said that we wash our hands and wash our faces five times a day before we say our prayers, and the infidels do not, so we need not worry. God is with us.”

By Monday morning, the virus had infected a total of 5,374 people in Pakistan and killed 93 people in the country, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

So far, more than 60 percent of coronavirus cases in Pakistan have been linked to Muslims returning from pilgrimages in mid-Easter and followers of the Tablighi Jamaat Islamic mission movement, Reuters reported.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country is expected to increase as the number of people attending congregational prayers held in mosques on Friday – the Islamic Sabbath – will likely increase next month during the holiest month of the year. Islam, Ramadan, the newspaper said.

The Council of Islamic Ideology has called on clerics and the public to follow government orders to stem the spread of the virus, but several priests and local leaders have openly opposed the ban.

As hundreds of people gathered for a funeral in the country last week, a local leader of a religious party told the crowd that government orders to limit congregations were not right.

“If you do that, we will be forced to believe that the mosques are deserted on the instructions of the United States,” Mufti Kafayatullah told the crowd, according to Reuters. “We are ready to give our lives, but not ready to desert our mosques.”

In Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi, police were attacked for the second week in a row while trying to interrupt prayers in a mosque, but in other Pakistani cities authorities reportedly ignored rebel rallies in mosques.

Reuters said police filed 88 complaints against the mosque authorities in Karachi on March 27 and arrested 38 people for flouting restrictions on Friday’s assemblies, but a day later the charges were dropped and residents released .

“I think it is partly appeasement and part of the fact that the governments and politics of Pakistan are permanently locked into an electoral framework in which they do not want to lose the support of the religious elite and religious proletariat, “Pakistani writer and analyst Ayesha Siddiqa told Reuters. .

Meanwhile, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, special assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, told the media that most mosques cooperate with the government.

But, added Akbar, “It’s a sensitive issue, we don’t want to impose it with a stick. And even if we wanted to, there aren’t enough sticks to put it in. works across Pakistan. ”