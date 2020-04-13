Paige VanZant turned to TikTok to break a naked sequence

Paige VanZant doesn’t go out in her birthday suit after all.

On Sunday, the dizzying UFC ended her naked social media getaways – for now, at least – by posting a video of herself participating in Drake’s TikTok challenge “Toosie Slide”, with her fully-dressed husband Austin Vanderford.

“Follow us on tick-Tok ??? #AKickassLoveStory”, VanZant captioned the clip.

While the video has already garnered well over 474,000 views, a fan responded to the masses: “Whoa clothes.”

VanZant, 26, shared sensual photos on Instagram in the past month, including a photo of a naked home workout. Last week, she and Vanderford, her two-year-old husband, sent a “subtle” message to their enemies.

“Your life is not yours if you always care what other people think,” said VanZant. next to a copy from “The subtle art of not giving an F – k” by Mark Manson.

Among VanZant’s “enemies”, his rival Amanda Ribas, who called her regarding a possible fight. The two were supposed to fight in March, but VanZant was sidelined with an arm injury.

Ribas suggested that the fight take place on Fight Island, UFC president Dana White, although plans for immediate fighting were suspended in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.