OPEC + signs agreement to cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day

The United States is not a member of OPEC +.

According to López Obrador, Trump offered on the phone call to cut US production by 250,000 barrels a day to compensate for Mexico.

During a press conference on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he spoke to the Mexican president and accepted a reduction, but did not confirm the exact size. He said Mexico would reimburse the United States at a later date.

“It is a small sum for us, a large sum for Mexico,” he said.

Asset tweeted sunday that the “big oil deal with OPEC Plus is done” and said he had just met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Salman of Saudi Arabia from the Oval Office.

“This will save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States,” Trump said in the tweet.

