OPEC + signs agreement to cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day

The group has sought to cut production to support oil prices, which have dropped to 18-year lows in recent weeks. The decline came as Saudi Arabia and Russia launched a brutal price war, flooding the oil market while the coronavirus dealt a devastating blow to energy demand.
OPEC + tried to reach an agreement in principle at a meeting on Thursday for a reduction of 10 million barrels a day, but the member country, Mexico, would not agree to the deal. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday his country would cut production by 100,000 barrels a day and the United States would offset the rest of its contribution to reducing production.
The United States is not a member of OPEC +.
According to López Obrador, Trump offered on the phone call to cut US production by 250,000 barrels a day to compensate for Mexico.
During a press conference on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he spoke to the Mexican president and accepted a reduction, but did not confirm the exact size. He said Mexico would reimburse the United States at a later date.
“It is a small sum for us, a large sum for Mexico,” he said.
Asset tweeted sunday that the “big oil deal with OPEC Plus is done” and said he had just met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Salman of Saudi Arabia from the Oval Office.
“This will save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States,” Trump said in the tweet.
The deal to cut production by almost 10 million barrels a day in May and June is one of the deepest cuts ever made by global oil producers. But even this drop in production accounts for only about 10% of the normal world supply of oil, well below estimates of the drop in demand for oil during the coronavirus pandemic.
– Chris Liakos, John Defterios and Chris Isidore from CNN contributed to this report.
Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/12/energy/opec-deal-production-cut/index.html