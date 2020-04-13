OPEC + signs agreement to cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day

The group has sought to cut production to support oil prices, which have dropped to 18-year lows in recent weeks. The decline came as Saudi Arabia and Russia launched a brutal price war, flooding the oil market while the coronavirus dealt a devastating blow to energy demand.

OPEC + tried to reach an agreement in principle at a meeting on Thursday for a reduction of 10 million barrels a day, but the member country, Mexico, would not agree to the deal. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday his country would cut production by 100,000 barrels a day and the United States would offset the rest of its contribution to reducing production.

The United States is not a member of OPEC +.

According to López Obrador, Trump offered on the phone call to cut US production by 250,000 barrels a day to compensate for Mexico.