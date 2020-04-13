OPEC and oil nations agree to cut nearly 10 million barrels

Mexico’s energy minister said on Twitter that the group of nations had agreed to cut 9.7 million barrels a day to start on May 1. Energy officials from other countries shared similar information.

A video broadcast by the Saudi Arabian satellite channel Al-Arabiya showed the moment when the Saudi Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, son of King Salman, approved the agreement.

“I leave with consent, so I agree,” said the prince, laughing, eliciting a round of applause from those who participated in the video call.

But there had been no smiles and laughter for weeks after the so-called OPEC + group of OPEC members and other nations failed to reach an agreement on production cuts in March. , causing prices to fall. Saudi Arabia strongly criticized Russia a few days earlier for what it described as critical commentary on the kingdom, which is trying to appease US President Donald Trump, a longtime critic of the OPEC.

Even U.S. senators have warned Saudi Arabia to find a way to drive prices up while U.S. shale companies face much higher production costs. American troops were deployed to the kingdom for the first time since September 11, 2001, attacks on fears of Iranian reprisals amid regional tensions.

“They spent the last month waging war on American oil producers while we defend theirs. Friends don’t treat their friends that way, “said Senator Kevin Cramer, a Republican from North Dakota, before the OPEC + deal. “Frankly, I think their actions have been inexcusable and they will not be easily or quickly forgotten.”

American producers have already reduced production and are on the right track for a drop in production from 2 to 3 million barrels per day, according to the US Department of Energy. The American Petroleum Institute praised the global compact on Sunday, saying it will help the production of state-owned oil from other nations follow the example of American producers trying to adapt to a “historic decline” demand”.

The Iranian oil ministry confirmed the global reduction of 9.7 million for May and June and said the deal would allow Mexico to cut production by 100,000 barrels just for those two months. This had been a stumbling block for the deal to raise world energy prices.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh also said on state television that Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates would cut another 2 million barrels of oil a day between them at the OPEC + summit. . The three countries did not immediately recognize the cut themselves, although Zanganeh attended the videoconference.

The Nigerian Ministry of Petroleum Resources said in a statement that further planned reductions would be maintained in the agreement, which means a reduction of 8 million barrels a day from July to the end of the year and a reduction of 6 million barrels for 16 months from 2021.