One of the largest pork processing facilities in the United States closes until further notice

“The closure of this plant, combined with a growing list of other protein crops that have closed in our industry, is dangerously pushing our country to the limit of our meat supply,” said director general of meat processor Kenneth Sullivan, in a statement on Sunday.

“It is impossible to stock our groceries if our factories are not operating,” he said. “These facility closings will also have serious, possibly disastrous, consequences for many members of the supply chain.”

According to Smithfield, the Sioux Falls facility in South Dakota accounts for 4-5% of the country’s pork production and employs approximately 3,700 people.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said at a press briefing on Saturday that Smithfield employees accounted for more than half of the active coronavirus cases in the state. About 240 employees are sick, she said, out of about 430 active cases in the state. For this reason, she and the mayor of Sioux Falls recommended that Smithfield suspend operations for at least two weeks.