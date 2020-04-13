One Direction guys follow Zayn Malik, hinting at reunion

Former One Direction members give hope to quarantined fans.

With the UK group’s 10th anniversary on July 23, dedicated followers have noticed that Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have all re-followed Zayn Malik on Twitter, although Malik did not follow them.

Malik, 27, left One Direction in March 2015, citing “stress” after leaving their world tour. The rest of the members divided in augustreassuring fans that the break would not be permanent.

Now dedicated devotees of One Direction interpret the Malik that follows the movement of the boys as a sign that the time has come for a return to the sources, which makes that the hashtag #OneDirectionReunion makes its way on the platform of social media .

“They all followed Zayn again s s – t,” tweets a hope.

“Zayn is no longer a former member of Google [search]” points out another.

Other clues that fans may be right include that former members also official One Direction Twitter account, the group’s five albums are also back on Apple Music and the group’s old website has been revived.

The members themselves also dropped a few hints of reunion.

“We have a 10 year anniversary coming up, so we’ve all been talking a lot together over the past few weeks, which has been really cool,” Payne, 26, tell the sun Thursday, “There are a number of different things that we are all working on to try to get people to send emails.”

“I think it will happen at some point, we’d be foolish not to do it,” said Tomlinson, 28, in the British television series “The One Show” in January.

In addition to fueling rumors of a reunion, Harry Styles, 26, also worked during the coronavirus pandemic by supporting the fight against coronaviruses with a new T-shirt – whose sales go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. The singer revealed in late March that he had obtained stuck in California after his intention to return to Europe for the last leg of his “Love on Tour” was canceled due to the new virus.