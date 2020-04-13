NYPD loses 20th member to Covid-19

Constable William Hayes, an army veteran, had been serving for almost 31 years, Shea said in a tweet.

“Our prayers go out to loved ones and colleagues today and every day,” Shea tweeted.

The department, along with the city, has been hit hard by the coronavirus. On Saturday, 6,743 uniformed members, more than 18% of the workforce, were sick, the NYPD said in its daily report. Some 2,318 uniformed members and 471 civilian members tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the report.

Out of more than 547,000 Nationwide Covid-19 case New York State had 189,020 people on Sunday and 9,385 people died on Sunday Johns Hopkins University. New York City had more than 103,000 of these cases and 6,898 deaths on Sunday.

The death toll has “flattened” in the state, but “at a terribly high rate,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday. Some 758 people died in 24 hours, Cuomo said in his last briefing.

Shea said Friday that for the first time in 27 days, more people were returning to work than people getting sick every day.

“There is light at the end of this tunnel,” Shea said in a conversation with NYPD members on Twitter.

“As well as seeing members come back, we still have a lot of people in the hospital,” said Shea.

CNN’s Brynn Gringas and Sheena Jones contributed to this report.


