NYPD loses 20th member to Covid-19

“Our prayers go out to loved ones and colleagues today and every day,” Shea tweeted.
The department, along with the city, has been hit hard by the coronavirus. On Saturday, 6,743 uniformed members, more than 18% of the workforce, were sick, the NYPD said in its daily report. Some 2,318 uniformed members and 471 civilian members tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the report.
The death toll has “flattened” in the state, but “at a terribly high rate,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday. Some 758 people died in 24 hours, Cuomo said in his last briefing.
Shea said Friday that for the first time in 27 days, more people were returning to work than people getting sick every day.
“There is light at the end of this tunnel,” Shea said in a conversation with NYPD members on Twitter.
“As well as seeing members come back, we still have a lot of people in the hospital,” said Shea.
