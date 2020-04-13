NYPD loses 20th member to Covid-19

Constable William Hayes, an army veteran, had been serving for almost 31 years, Shea said in a tweet

“Our prayers go out to loved ones and colleagues today and every day,” Shea tweeted.

The department, along with the city, has been hit hard by the coronavirus. On Saturday, 6,743 uniformed members, more than 18% of the workforce, were sick, the NYPD said in its daily report. Some 2,318 uniformed members and 471 civilian members tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the report.

Out of more than 547,000 Nationwide Covid-19 case New York State had 189,020 people on Sunday and 9,385 people died on Sunday Johns Hopkins University . New York City had more than 103,000 of these cases and 6,898 deaths on Sunday.