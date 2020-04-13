Nurses Who Cared For Boris Johnson In Critical Care Praised By World Leaders

In a video message on Sunday, the British Prime Minister named several medical workers who looked after him while he was in a London hospital last week.

But he distinguished two nurses – Jenny McGee from New Zealand and Luís Pitarma from Portugal – who stayed by his side “for 48 hours when things could have gone both ways”.

McGee’s brother Rob told the New Zealand Herald that she was “blown away” by Johnson’s message – but added that “she saw it as another day and kept saying it was just doing its job. “

“I also wouldn’t expect to hear from her at all. She is obviously on the front line and I imagine she will be very focused on her work,” Ardern told reporters on Monday. And McGee High School, Verdon College in Invercargill, offered “sincerest admiration” for his former student. In Portugal, for his part, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said that he had “already personally thanked nurse Luís Pitarma, while thanking the commitment of all the Portuguese health professionals who, in Portugal and in the world, are providing crucial help in the fight against the pandemic. “ “A surrealist time” Johnson was admitted to St Thomas Hospital in central London on April 5 and was hospitalized the next day after being tested positive for Covid-19. “The NHS saved my life, there is no doubt about it,” he said on Sunday after his release. “It is difficult to find the words to express my debt.” He used the message to highlight a number of doctors and nurses, paying special tribute to McGee and Pitarma. “In the end, my body started getting enough oxygen because for every second of the night they were watching and thinking and busy and doing the procedures I needed,” said Johnson. . McGee’s parents, Caroline and Mike, told TV New Zealand that their daughter Jenny had a “surreal” moment. “This obviously makes us extremely proud,” said Caroline McGee. “But she has told us these things over the years and no matter which patient she cares for, she does.” “And I just find it incredible that she – any person – can do this for 12 hours, sit and watch a patient.” Ardern, meanwhile, noted that “nurse Jenny” is just one of the “many, many Kiwis” who work in healthcare around the world. “They have the same commitment, the same care, the same work ethic as them, and we are all very proud of them – especially you, nurse Jenny,” said Ardern. Workers at the National Health Service in Great Britain are fighting the brutal coronavirus epidemic that has killed at least 10,612 people so far. At least 19 NHS workers have died so far, and the Johnson government has been criticized by many in the profession for not providing staff with sufficient tests or personal protective equipment

CNN’s Simon Cullen contributed to the report.

