North Carolina prison has 60 inmates, 23 staff have coronavirus

Sixty inmates and 23 staff members tested positive for Covid-19 at Butner Correctional Complex, according to BOP data. The complex consists of a low security facility, two medium security facilities and a medical center.

Staff at the Butner complex received two surgical masks on April 6 and will receive two more masks on Monday, said a BOP spokesperson. Detainees from Butner received a surgical mask last week and will receive a cloth face mask this Monday.

Staff and detainees should wear face masks whenever social distancing is not possible, and detainees are examined by medical staff before leaving their cells, the spokesman said.