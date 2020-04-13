North Carolina prison has 60 inmates, 23 staff have coronavirus

Sixty inmates and 23 staff members tested positive for Covid-19 at Butner Correctional Complex, according to BOP data. The complex consists of a low security facility, two medium security facilities and a medical center.
The first coronavirus death at the Butner complex occurred on Saturday evening, says the BOP. The 81-year-old detainee from medium security Butner FCI 1 system had pre-existing medical conditions and was serving a 99-year sentence.

Staff at the Butner complex received two surgical masks on April 6 and will receive two more masks on Monday, said a BOP spokesperson. Detainees from Butner received a surgical mask last week and will receive a cloth face mask this Monday.

Staff and detainees should wear face masks whenever social distancing is not possible, and detainees are examined by medical staff before leaving their cells, the spokesman said.

Detained in the Butner FCI 1 medium security installation, which contains a total of 914 detainees, received masks a few weeks ago after an epidemic of Covid-19 occurred in the lower complex.

“These detainees who were symptomatic in the lower part of the complex were transferred to one of the two isolation units,” a BOP spokesperson told CNN. “As a precaution, the asymptomatic prisoners also received a surgical mask.”

Staff who work in isolation areas or near an inmate with Covid-19 must wear PPE, said the BOP.

Visits to federal prisons are currently suspended.

Across the country, 335 federal inmates and 185 BOP staff have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to BOP data. Nine federal inmates died from the virus; According to the BOP, 15 detainees and 12 staff members have recovered.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/12/us/butner-prison-coronavirus-cases/index.html

