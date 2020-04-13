North Carolina prison has 60 inmates, 23 staff have coronavirus

Staff at the Butner complex received two surgical masks on April 6 and will receive two more masks on Monday, said a BOP spokesperson. Detainees from Butner received a surgical mask last week and will receive a cloth face mask this Monday.
Staff and detainees should wear face masks whenever social distancing is not possible, and detainees are examined by medical staff before leaving their cells, the spokesman said.
“These detainees who were symptomatic in the lower part of the complex were transferred to one of the two isolation units,” a BOP spokesperson told CNN. “As a precaution, the asymptomatic prisoners also received a surgical mask.”
Staff who work in isolation areas or near an inmate with Covid-19 must wear PPE, said the BOP.
Across the country, 335 federal inmates and 185 BOP staff have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to BOP data. Nine federal inmates died from the virus; According to the BOP, 15 detainees and 12 staff members have recovered.
