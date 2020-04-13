Non-profit organization deploying food trucks to feed coronavirus medical workers

When the coronavirus shut down the Big Apple – resulting in the loss of thousands of jobs – Chef Matt Jozwiak was ready.

Jozwiak had already fed up to 10,000 New Yorkers a week through his non-profit organization, Rethink Food, which turns excess food from restaurants into meals for the needy. In April – when the crowd of unemployed New Yorkers rose to hundreds of thousands – Jozwiak suddenly fed 10,000 or more people every 48 hours, or 35,000 meals a week.

And he was always inundated with emails from people telling him that more needed to be done.

Some of the most desperate calls, he says, come from health workers who are too busy eating for grueling shifts of more than 15 hours, as well as their worried spouses.

This is why Rethink will deploy its first hospital catering truck this week. The truck, which Rethink plans to launch on Tuesday, will begin delivering 500 free meals a day to workers at Kings County Hospital in Prospect Lefferts Garden in Brooklyn, and to SUNY Downstate Medical Center on the other side from the street.

More food trucks and more locations will follow, including one that could also launch this week, said Jozwiak.

“We want to look back and say that we have done everything we can,” said Jozwiak. “People are joking about being” hungry “, but it’s a real thing. What breaks people’s minds is the lack of access to food. If you work 16 hours a day , you’re looking forward to these meal times. And if you don’t have that consistency, it’s hard to get through your day. “

Rethink hopes to soon have 10 trucks on the move – according to fundraising – to feed up to 5,000 medical workers a day, seven days a week. Hospital workers can simply “show up” and eat meals for themselves and their units, said Jozwiak.

The project will cost $ 700,000, including $ 64,000 for each food truck. Thanks to food donations, each meal costs $ 4, said Jozwiak. They have raised $ 100,000 so far, he said.

“We are financially exposed, but we hope we think it will happen and we are going. It’s just one of those things. It must happen. We can determine who will pay later. “

Meals will be prepackaged, individual sealed portions made up of “simplified comfort menus for lunch and dinner, full of healthy things like roasted chicken breast, brown rice, lightly roasted broccoli and tomato sauce,” said Jozwiak, a former party chief. at the elegant Eleven Madison Park in downtown Manhattan.

Each truck will be delivered with a driver and a waiter, all wearing masks, gloves and a plastic face shield as protective equipment. All Rethink employees will see their daily temperature readings, practice social distance, and work on food preparation surfaces that are cleaned hourly, said Linda Zhou, who oversees Rethink safety practices.

Jozwiak launched Rethink in 2017 to help restaurants minimize waste while feeding those in need. “I really wanted to use my skills to do more than make food for the wealthy,” he said.

Since the release of COVID-19, it has greatly expanded the charity’s services, including a pop-up meal outside a Harlem church that replaced a soup kitchen that closed its doors in following the pandemic.

Rethink, who makes food from his kitchen in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, was helped by founding board member and chef at Eleven Madison Park, Daniel Humm, who transformed his starred restaurant at Michelin in a commissioner who distributes 2,500 additional meals per day.

“New York gave me everything,” Humm told the Post. “I am so happy to play a small role in understanding things and learning something that we can take for the future.”

Jozwiak says he expects Rethink to grow even more in the coming weeks as the coronavirus further weakens the economy.

“There will be bread lines,” said Jozwiak. “It will take a few weeks to settle down. You are talking about a quarter of a million unemployed in restaurants. It will be a disaster. It will be an army of people who need help. “