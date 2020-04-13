New York sees potential slowdown in coronavirus epidemic

As churches across the United States held Easter services online, New York officials expressed cautious optimism on Sunday that the spread of the coronavirus could slow in the hardest-hit state in the country.

New York continued to dominate the country with 8,650 deaths, but important indicators, including hospitalizations and intensive care admissions, have increased at a slower pace in the past three days.

“All of this reinforces the same thing,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo. “You don’t see a big drop in numbers, but you see a flattening out.”

There was similar hope in New Jersey, although Governor Phil Murphy told CBS News that his condition is still struggling to stay ahead of the need for hospital beds, ventilators, personal protective equipment and of health workers.

In Florida, the health department has reported that COVID-19 cases have increased to almost 20,000, with 452 deaths.

The numbers worked against a traditional Christian holiday that most American churches observed in a non-traditional way.

Just like Pope Francis at the Vatican and the Archbishop of Canterbury, who delivered a sermon from the kitchen of his London apartment, American clergy went online to connect with worshipers banned from attending in person.

Online ceremonies were held from Washington National Cathedral in the capital and near Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. President Trump and his wife, Melania, have said they plan to watch a service from the first Baptist mega-church in Dallas.

New York’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral went online as residents took their windows and balconies to sing “Christ is risen today” during a mass celebration orchestrated by a local Presbyterian church.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan celebrates Easter Mass in the middle of New York’s almost empty St. Patrick’s Cathedral. (Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images)

There have been a few cases of refoulement against the online Easter campaign.

A federal judge has ruled that a church in Louisville, Kentucky, could continue with plans to hold a chauffeured Easter service. About 250 people attended a similar celebration in the parking lot of Happy Gospel Church in Bradenton, Florida, where they sat on garden chairs or tail lifts while staying at least six feet apart. .

Republican lawmakers in Kansas have challenged the ban on large religious gatherings in hopes of allowing congregations to open. Late Saturday night, the state’s Supreme Court upheld the governor’s house arrest order.

Nationally, the United States continued to dominate all countries in the number of reported cases, 530,000, and deaths, 21,418, according to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The virus has spread with particular ferocity in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. In the absence of available federal statistics, the Associated Press reported that in the past 10 days, the number of deaths in retirement homes had dropped from around 450 to at least 2,646.

At the same time, New York statistics were promising enough for officials to anticipate the “next phase” of the fight against the pandemic.

New York mayor Bill de Blasio said he would once again ask federal authorities to help him acquire test kits to assess tens of thousands of residents.

“We have been pleading for weeks and weeks for the federal government to provide testing from the start,” said De Blasio. “I’m going to have the conversation with the White House today.”

The mayor also reiterated his intention to keep schools closed for the rest of the school year despite comments by Governor Cuomo that the move was premature.

“It’s about getting out of this horrible phase in which we find ourselves with widespread transmission,” said De Blasio. “It is the right thing to do, and we will keep moving forward.”

Cuomo preached patience, insisting that policies must be coordinated with the neighbors of New Jersey and Connecticut, since many residents of these states work in New York.

“June is far away,” he said, referring to the end of the school year. “We go day by day to look at these numbers.”

With the start of a new week, Cuomo has chosen to highlight statistics showing a surge in deceleration, saying he is more confident that the state’s hospital system will not be overwhelmed as previously feared.

“We deserve good news,” he said. “The Lord knows it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.