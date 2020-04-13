New York real estate mogul Stanley and friend of Trump’s Trump died of coronavirus complications

by April 13, 2020 Top News
New York real estate mogul and friend of Trump, Stanley Chera, died of complications from coronavirus
Chera’s real estate career began when she began buying the commercial buildings that housed the family chain of specialty children’s stores, holdings that became Crown acquisitions, according to the company website. The company eventually sold retail stores to focus on real estate. Crowned assets include several iconic New York properties, such as the St. Regis New York and the Cartier Mansion.

Chera was also friends with President Donald Trump.

From 2016 to 2019, Chera donated a total of $ 402,800 to Donald J. Trump for President Inc. and Trump Victory, organizations dedicated to supporting the Trump presidency, according to Federal Election Commission records.
Chera’s Crown Acquisitions signed an agreement in 2008 with Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House advisor Jared Kushner, The Kushner Companies and private equity firm The Carlyle Group. Crown Acquisitions and Carlyle Group acquired an interest in the commercial part of the building located at 666 Fifth Avenue in New York, which belonged to Kushner Companies. The Fifth Avenue skyscraper ended up being a distressed property which weighed on the Kushner portfolio for years until the building was sold to Brookfield Properties in 2018.
Chera introduced Trump at the New York Veterans Day parade last November, calling the president “my dear friend”.

Trump called Chera at a 2019 rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, describing her as “one of the largest builders and real estate agents in the world”.

“And he’s a great guy and he’s been with me from the start,” said Trump of Chera.

the The New York Post reported Chera’s hospitalization with a coronavirus on March 24.

Last month Trump described a friend who was battling the “wickedness” of the coronavirus and was in a coma.

Chera is now believed to be the specific person Trump was describing. The facts of Chera’s illness are what Trump described.

“We thought they were going to have a sweet stay, and in one case, he is unconscious, in a coma,” also said Trump. “And you say, how did it happen?”

Three people familiar with the subject told the New York Times that Trump was describing Chera in his comments on the person in question. The Times reported that two of the sources said that Chera was in a medically induced coma at the time.

Trump then said he had “friends who are incredibly sick.” It’s unclear what other Trump friends were referring to.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment regarding Trump’s description of the friend, his friendship with Chera, or the death of Chera.

Chera’s family has not publicly discussed friendship with the president or the death of Chera.

While Chera was known in New York as a real estate and business titan, he was also a philanthropist who funded causes like soup kitchens, said the source who confirmed Chera’s death to CNN. Her ultimate philanthropic passion was helping children with special needs, the source said.

Chera was a co-founder of the Sephardic Community Center in Brooklyn, a non-profit organization.

He “was a very special man, loved by all,” the community center said in a statement. “His dedication to so many of our community institutions is unmatched.”

– Amir Vera and Claire Colbert of CNN contributed to this report.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/12/business/stanley-chera-coronavirus-trump/index.html

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Yankees' Higashioka is everything for MLB's complicated "Arizona plan"

Yankees’ Higashioka is everything for MLB’s complicated “Arizona plan”

April 13, 2020
Live coronavirus updates: US declares national emergency

Mask supply in Japan boosted by CEO of Softbank amid coronavirus problems: live updates

April 13, 2020
A difficult week ahead in the fight against coronaviruses begins with an American death toll of nearly 10,000

Why the United States has the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the world

April 13, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *