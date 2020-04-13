New York real estate mogul Stanley and friend of Trump’s Trump died of coronavirus complications

Chera was also friends with President Donald Trump.

Chera’s Crown Acquisitions signed an agreement in 2008 with Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House advisor Jared Kushner, The Kushner Companies and private equity firm The Carlyle Group. Crown Acquisitions and Carlyle Group acquired an interest in the commercial part of the building located at 666 Fifth Avenue in New York, which belonged to Kushner Companies. The Fifth Avenue skyscraper ended up being a distressed property which weighed on the Kushner portfolio for years until the building was sold to Brookfield Properties in 2018.

Chera introduced Trump at the New York Veterans Day parade last November, calling the president “my dear friend”.

Trump called Chera at a 2019 rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, describing her as “one of the largest builders and real estate agents in the world”.

“And he’s a great guy and he’s been with me from the start,” said Trump of Chera.

Last month Trump described a friend who was battling the “wickedness” of the coronavirus and was in a coma.

Chera is now believed to be the specific person Trump was describing. The facts of Chera’s illness are what Trump described.

“We thought they were going to have a sweet stay, and in one case, he is unconscious, in a coma,” also said Trump. “And you say, how did it happen?”

Three people familiar with the subject told the New York Times that Trump was describing Chera in his comments on the person in question. The Times reported that two of the sources said that Chera was in a medically induced coma at the time.

Trump then said he had “friends who are incredibly sick.” It’s unclear what other Trump friends were referring to.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment regarding Trump’s description of the friend, his friendship with Chera, or the death of Chera.

Chera’s family has not publicly discussed friendship with the president or the death of Chera.

While Chera was known in New York as a real estate and business titan, he was also a philanthropist who funded causes like soup kitchens, said the source who confirmed Chera’s death to CNN. Her ultimate philanthropic passion was helping children with special needs, the source said.

Chera was a co-founder of the Sephardic Community Center in Brooklyn, a non-profit organization.

He “was a very special man, loved by all,” the community center said in a statement. “His dedication to so many of our community institutions is unmatched.”

– Amir Vera and Claire Colbert of CNN contributed to this report.