New York real estate mogul Stanley and friend of Trump’s Trump died of coronavirus complications

Chera was also friends with President Donald Trump.
Trump called Chera at a 2019 rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, describing her as “one of the largest builders and real estate agents in the world”.
“And he’s a great guy and he’s been with me from the start,” said Trump of Chera.
Last month Trump described a friend who was battling the “wickedness” of the coronavirus and was in a coma.
Chera is now believed to be the specific person Trump was describing. The facts of Chera’s illness are what Trump described.
“We thought they were going to have a sweet stay, and in one case, he is unconscious, in a coma,” also said Trump. “And you say, how did it happen?”
Trump then said he had “friends who are incredibly sick.” It’s unclear what other Trump friends were referring to.
The White House did not respond to requests for comment regarding Trump’s description of the friend, his friendship with Chera, or the death of Chera.
Chera’s family has not publicly discussed friendship with the president or the death of Chera.
While Chera was known in New York as a real estate and business titan, he was also a philanthropist who funded causes like soup kitchens, said the source who confirmed Chera’s death to CNN. Her ultimate philanthropic passion was helping children with special needs, the source said.
Chera was a co-founder of the Sephardic Community Center in Brooklyn, a non-profit organization.
He “was a very special man, loved by all,” the community center said in a statement. “His dedication to so many of our community institutions is unmatched.”
– Amir Vera and Claire Colbert of CNN contributed to this report.
Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/12/business/stanley-chera-coronavirus-trump/index.html