New York real estate mogul and friend of Trump, Stanley Chera, died of complications from coronavirus

Chera’s real estate career began when she began buying the commercial buildings that housed the family chain of specialty children’s stores, holdings that became Crown acquisitions, according to the company website
. The company eventually sold retail stores to focus on real estate. Crowned assets include
several iconic New York properties, such as the St. Regis New York and the Cartier Mansion.
Chera was also friends with President Donald Trump.
From 2016 to 2019, Chera donated a total of $ 402,800 to Donald J. Trump for President Inc. and Trump Victory, organizations dedicated to supporting the Trump presidency, according to Federal Election Commission records
.
Chera’s Crown Acquisitions signed an agreement
in 2008 with Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House advisor Jared Kushner, The Kushner Companies and private equity firm The Carlyle Group. Crown Acquisitions and Carlyle Group acquired an interest in the commercial part of the building located at 666 Fifth Avenue in New York, which belonged to Kushner Companies. The Fifth Avenue skyscraper ended up being a distressed property
which weighed on the Kushner portfolio for years until the building was sold to Brookfield Properties in 2018.
Chera introduced Trump
at the New York Veterans Day parade last November, calling the president “my dear friend”.
Trump called Chera at a 2019 rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, describing her as “one of the largest builders and real estate agents in the world”.
“And he’s a great guy and he’s been with me from the start,” said Trump of Chera.
the The New York Post reported
Chera’s hospitalization with a coronavirus on March 24.
While Chera was known in New York as a real estate and business titan, he was also a philanthropist who funded causes such as soup kitchens, the source told CNN. Her ultimate philanthropic passion was helping children with special needs, the source said.
Chera was a co-founder of the Sephardic Community Center in Brooklyn, a non-profit organization.
He “was a very special man, loved by all,” the community center said in a statement. “His dedication to so many of our community institutions is unmatched.”
– Sarah Jorgensen, Amir Vera and Claire Colbert of CNN contributed to this report.
