New York real estate mogul and friend of Trump, Stanley Chera, died of complications from coronavirus

Chera was also friends with President Donald Trump.

Chera introduced Trump at the New York Veterans Day parade last November, calling the president “my dear friend”.

Trump called Chera at a 2019 rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, describing her as “one of the largest builders and real estate agents in the world”.

“And he’s a great guy and he’s been with me from the start,” said Trump of Chera.

While Chera was known in New York as a real estate and business titan, he was also a philanthropist who funded causes such as soup kitchens, the source told CNN. Her ultimate philanthropic passion was helping children with special needs, the source said.

Chera was a co-founder of the Sephardic Community Center in Brooklyn, a non-profit organization.

He “was a very special man, loved by all,” the community center said in a statement. “His dedication to so many of our community institutions is unmatched.”

