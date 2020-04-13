NASCAR’s Kyle Larson suspended after using racist insult

Kyle Larson was suspended by Chip Ganassi Racing and NASCAR after using a racist insult on Sunday evening during a livestream of a virtual race.

Larson, who finished his sixth career best place in the NASCAR Cup standings last year, was trying to establish communication with his observer at the iRacing event. Apparently unaware that his conversation had been resumed on the Twitch show, Larson addressed the member of his team using the word N after asking, “Can’t you hear me?”

Everyone, including viewers, could hear Larson.

“Kyle, you talk to everyone, buddy,” replied a driver.

Another said, “Yes, we heard that.”

And another commented, “Oh, damn it! He didn’t just say that. “

His racing team also heard.

“We are extremely disappointed with what Kyle said last night at an iRacing event,” Ganassi Racing said in a statement on Monday. “The words he chose to use are offensive and unacceptable. From that moment on, we suspend Kyle without pay while we work on this situation with all parties involved. “

Larson, who is in the final year of his contract with Ganassi, has yet to comment publicly on the incident.

NASCAR also suspended Larson indefinitely and asked him to participate in sensitivity training.

“NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson at Sunday’s iRacing event,” the organization said in a statement on Monday. “Our guidelines on member conduct are clear in this regard, and we will apply these guidelines to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and our fan base.”

Driver Jeremy Clements was suspended by NASCAR in 2013 for using the same word during a conversation with a reporter. He was reinstated after taking an awareness course.

NASCAR suspended its season in March due to the coronavirus epidemic and has adopted iRacing as a means for many drivers to continue competing for fun and for fans to continue engaging in the sport.

As late as Saturday evening, Larson did not seem certain that he would be able to participate in the Easter Sunday event.

I don’t really remember confirming but if I’m not busy with the family I could try to continue – Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) April 12, 2020

“If I’m not busy with the family, I could try to keep going,” Larson tweeted.