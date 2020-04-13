NASCAR suspends Kyle Larson for insulting iRacing event

This virtual race had real repercussions.

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson uttered a racial slur on a Sunday night live broadcast, and is suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Chip Ganassi Racing.

During the livestream of a virtual exhibition race on the Twitch game application that simulated the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy, Larson thought that he had lost communication with his team and had used the N-word.

“Kyle, you talk to everyone, buddy,” replied a driver. Another said, “It couldn’t have happened.

Larson apologized Monday afternoon.

“I just want to say that I’m sorry. (Sunday evening) I made a mistake and said a word that should never, never be said, “said Larson. “There is no excuse for that. I was not raised that way. It is just a horrible thing to say and I am very sorry for my friends, my family, the NASCAR community and especially the community “I understand the irreparable damage. I wanted to let you know how sorry I am and I hope everyone stays safe in these crazy times.”

Viewers of eNascar.com could hear the slur. The other 61 pilots too. He soon hit social media.

“NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson at Sunday’s iRacing event,” NASCAR said in a statement. “Our guidelines on member conduct are clear in this regard, and we will apply these guidelines to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and our fan base.”

Larson, 27, in the final year of his contract with Chip Ganassi Racing, is half Japanese and is considered one of the best sprint car racers in the country. In January, he won the Chili Bowl.

“We are extremely disappointed with what Kyle said last night at an iRacing event,” Chip Ganassi Racing wrote in a statement on Twitter. “The words he chose to use are offensive and unacceptable. From that moment on, we suspend Kyle without pay while we work on this situation with all parties involved. “

This is the second consecutive week that a NASCAR driver has created titles during a virtual race. Bubba Wallace “gave up his rage” at a NASCAR iRacing event and was fired by his sponsor.