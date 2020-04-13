NASA astronauts to return to new world ravaged by coronavirus

A pair of NASA astronauts will return to a whole new world when they descend to Earth next week after months in space.

Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir, who have been isolated on the International Space Station for nine and seven months respectively, said they are now preparing to return to a planet ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic since their departure, CNN reported.

“It’s pretty surreal to see it unfold on earth below,” Morgan told reporters. “From there, the Earth is as beautiful as usual, so it’s hard to believe all the changes that have happened since we left.”

“We can watch the news here, and we have talked to friends and families to try to paint a picture,” he said. “But from up there, it’s hard to understand what happened and how life will be different when we return.”

Morgan and Meir, who are due to return home on Friday, will return to a world that has seen nearly 1.8 million people infected with the deadly virus and more than 110,000 dead – including more than 20,000 in the United States.

They said that isolation is “something we are very good at”, but noted that it is something that people are living on earth in a new way because of social estrangement and self-quarantine.

“It will be difficult not to cuddle with family and friends after spending seven months here,” said Meir. “I think I will feel more isolated on earth than here because it is planned here. We are busy with incredible activities and tasks and we do not feel isolated. “

“We can try to find the silver liners and the positives,” she said. “One of the things my family and friends talk about is the relationships they have had with their loved ones. It brings out this innate human element, reminding us of our priorities. “

The two astronauts are expected to return to Earth with cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka, letting new NASA astronaut Christopher Cassidy take over.

Cassidy, who arrived at the station on Thursday, has already had a taste of life in the world of coronaviruses.

“We knew we would be in quarantine, but we didn’t know the rest of the world would join us,” he said. “Leaving that behind, my heart goes out to everyone.”

“This mission is different,” added Cassidy.

