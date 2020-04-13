Muriel Bowser: Washington, DC, mayor calls for more data collection on coronaviruses in communities of color

“We need this information to be able to study it further,” Bowser said in an interview with John King of CNN on “Inside Politics”. “While the Covid-19 spotlight is on it, we need national and local strategies to have more equal medical results for African Americans in our country.”

His comments come after initial data on coronavirus deaths in Louisiana, Illinois, Michigan and New Jersey revealed that African American communities have been disproportionately affected by the virus.

Bowser also highlighted the need for DC to test the resources, which it says are needed to reopen the economy. Asked about President Donald Trump’s potential goal of reopening on May 1, she said the district had not reached its peak.

“We know that our influx into the district will arrive much later than May 1. The residents of DC have stayed at home and are helping to lower our curve and push it back,” said Bowser. “So we don’t expect our medical peak to happen before June.”