Muriel Bowser: Washington, DC, mayor calls for more data collection on coronaviruses in communities of color

by April 13, 2020 Top News
“We need this information to be able to study it further,” Bowser said in an interview with John King of CNN on “Inside Politics”. “While the Covid-19 spotlight is on it, we need national and local strategies to have more equal medical results for African Americans in our country.”

His comments come after initial data on coronavirus deaths in Louisiana, Illinois, Michigan and New Jersey revealed that African American communities have been disproportionately affected by the virus.

Bowser also highlighted the need for DC to test the resources, which it says are needed to reopen the economy. Asked about President Donald Trump’s potential goal of reopening on May 1, she said the district had not reached its peak.

“We know that our influx into the district will arrive much later than May 1. The residents of DC have stayed at home and are helping to lower our curve and push it back,” said Bowser. “So we don’t expect our medical peak to happen before June.”

Bowser ordered the closure of non-essential businesses in DC from March 25 to April 24.

In an interview with CBS “Face the Nation” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the coronavirus was “disproportionately” devastating the city’s black community and that it was “a problem that is not unique to Chicago unfortunately”.

“We see similar types of numbers across the country in major urban centers,” Lightfoot said Sunday. “And the answer we think is right is because of the underlying conditions that people of color, especially black people, suffer from, whether it’s diabetes, heart disease, upper respiratory disease.”

The mayor announced last week that 72% of the city’s coronavirus deaths were black Chicagoans, although African Americans make up 30% of the city’s population.

CNN’s Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this report.

