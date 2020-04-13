Motorsport legend Stirling Moss dies at 90

His wife, Susie Moss, told PA that “he died peacefully at his London home after a long illness”.

“It was one lap too many,” she said. “He just closed his eyes.”

Moss was an active race driver between 1948 and 1962, participating in many classifications and winning 212 of the 529 races in which he participated, including the Mille Miglia 1955, a race of 1000 miles (1600 km) through Italy, in a record time.

He has also been runner-up to the F1 Championship four times during his career.

Moss has won 16 Grands Prix during his career, including “iconic” victories in Monaco and Germany in 1961, according to F1.

“Moss competed in 66 Grands Prix from 1951 to 1961, driving Vanwall, Maserati and Mercedes, where he formed a content and ruthlessly effective partnership with main driver Juan Manuel Fangio,” F1 said in a statement.

“Everyone in F1 sends our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Lady Susie and Sir Stirling.”

Mercedes, one of Moss’ former teams, said in a tweet on Sunday: “Today the sports world has lost not only a true icon and legend, but a gentleman. The Mercedes Motorsport Team and family have lost a dear friend. We will miss you, Sir Stirling. “

It was by joining the all-conquering Mercedes team, led by Fangio, that his first success in the F1 world championship arrived, winning the 1955 Grand Prix, beating the legendary Argentinian in second place.

Moss finished second in the championship at Fangio that year and twice later, but it was in 1958 that he came closest to winning the world F1 title.

He lost to Mike Hawthorn by just one point, but at the Portuguese Grand Prix he helped reinstate his British rival after being disqualified after a rotation, saving him a six-point penalty.

“I didn’t hesitate to do it,” recalls Moss several years later. “I don’t see how it can be debated. The fact that he was my only rival in the championship didn’t come to my mind. Absolutely not.”

It was an incredible act of sportsmanship and helped cement its popularity with the British public, who admired his flamboyant style and his attitude of never saying.

Moss’ career officially ended after a terrible accident on the Goodwood circuit in the south of England on Easter Monday 1962, when he had to be cut from his car and suffered fatal injuries.

It was a month before he was fully aware and he reluctantly called for full-time competition time at the age of 32 due to the extent of his injuries.

Although he has retired, he has always been associated with fast driving and the rhetorical phrase “Who do you think you are, Stirling Moss?” was supposed to be the standard question that all British police asked motorists.

Always a draw for the crowd, Moss continued to run in a multitude of automotive events and festivals until he was 81, still a star attraction.

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000 for his motorsport services.

Moss retired from public life in January 2018 due to health problems due to a bronchial infection he discovered while traveling to Singapore in 2016.

Tributes to Moss poured in after his death, reigning F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton visiting social media to greet a “racing legend” and expressing his condolences to his friends and family.

Jean Todt, president of the world governing body, the FIA, tweeted: “Very sad day. Stirling Moss left us after a long fight. He was a true motorsport legend and will remain so forever.”

Ferrari also tweeted: “RIP Sir Stirling. A real legend and a wonderful person. For Ferrari, he was a great opponent. Our thoughts are with his wife, family and friends.”