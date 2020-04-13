“Moments of Apollo 13”: in the midst of a coronavirus crisis, doctors and inventors are converting devices into ventilators

Dr. Charles Powell describes it as an “Apollo 13 moment”. Within days, a team of doctors and respiratory therapists from Mount Sinai Hospital in New York recovered tubes and electronics, fabricated a key item on a 3D printer, and successfully converted a 1,500 sleep therapy device. $ in a full blower , capable of replacing the $ 50,000 machine for many, but not all, patients.

Across the country, Isaac Larian, a Los Angeles entrepreneur and owner of one of the country’s largest toy companies, has pursued a similar goal. Its designers and engineers worked with doctors at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center to create two types of masks resembling those used by divers, one to protect healthcare professionals and the other to help patients with problems respiratory.

“The Efforts of Apollo 13,” a reference to NASA’s daring rescue of a damaged spacecraft heading for the Moon in 1970, takes place across the country as doctors, researchers and entrepreneurs face the shortage of essential medical supplies in the country and put their ingenuity to find solutions. .

Larian, CEO and founder of Mts Entertainment, based in Chatsworth, plans to start producing up to 5,000 newly developed masks each week at his Little Tikes, Ohio toy factory, while his company awaits approval from the FDA for new devices it says it anticipates.

Both types of masks filter the virus and can be reused after being disinfected, said Larian. The patient version can be connected to breathing apparatus and prevent the virus from spreading and endangering doctors and nurses.

His company has already spent $ 5 million to buy and donate protective equipment to doctors around the world, he said. He turned to the production of masks after hearing doctors asking for safety equipment. The masks will cost around $ 250 each to produce, he said, adding that he will donate the masks until he needs to start recovering costs.

“These suppliers crave masks, goggles, face shields,” said Larian, whose company brands include LOL Surprise, Little Tikes and Bratz dolls. “They are heroes and these masks can help protect them.”

Powell’s innovation at Mount Sinai was born out of an unexpected gift: a shipment of 300 sleep apnea devices, known as BiPaps, arrived last month, donated by Tesla, the automaker.

Doctors knew the devices could help breathe in some of their sickest coronavirus patients, especially with the nation facing a potential shortage of ventilators. The problem, according to the doctors, was that the BiPaps spread the virus into the air from a mask, endangering hospital workers and others. Ventilators, on the other hand, pump air through a tube into a patient’s windpipe.

“It would not be practical to use them for use in an intensive care unit,” said Powell, Head of Lung Care, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine for the Mount Sinai Health System. “These are small and powerful blowers, and I asked my sleep doctors,” Can we modify these machines to be used to ventilate a patient through a tube? “”

What they found, he said, was “a fairly simple solution to a complicated problem”.

Doctors and public health officials say that a modified BiPap, which means “positive pressure at two levels”, could alleviate some fan shortages, especially in rural areas and in developing countries.

Ventilators are among the most sought after medical devices in the coronavirus crisis. The United States has just over 170,000 devices, a number that public health experts say may be far from meeting the needs of the country.

Governors and hospitals have been scrambling for weeks to get enough ventilators to respond to what they believe could overwhelm the demand for intensive care for patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

So far, social distancing measures seem to have limited the number of illnesses enough to avoid a shortage of ventilators, although public health officials warn that the number of cases in the United States could further accelerate.

The virus has already infected more than half a million people, and COVID-19, killed more than 20,000 people in the United States, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Since the initial donation, Mount Sinai has received approximately 2,000 additional BiPap machines and is seeking to distribute them to those who need them. Medical students have already assembled the components to convert 60 machines. The hospital has also posted instructions on its website on how to turn standard BiPap machines into usable ventilators.

“This could have wide applications for other parts of the country and the world,” said Powell.

Doctors said the converted BiPap machines could be used safely in approximately 50% of ventilated COVID-19 patients. They don’t generate enough air pressure to help others, who are usually sicker. Swapping patient for converted BiPap takes only about three seconds, said Dr Hooman Poor, who worked in the conversion team.

“They work well on patients whose lungs are not so stiff,” said Poor.

Other hospitals and researchers have advocated a similar approach. A team of UC Berkeley doctors, researchers and engineers built such a device using “standard parts” and set up a website to solicit donations of sleep apnea devices.

Mechanical ventilators have been a staple of intensive care units since the 1950s, when they were used to help breathe in patients with polio. They push oxygen-rich air into the lungs through a tube inserted into the windpipe and remove carbon dioxide. To tolerate the tube, patients must be sedated.

BiPap machines do not rest on a breathing tube. Instead, the devices, which can cost between $ 1,000 and $ 3,000, blow air into the lungs through a mask attached to a patient’s face. They are designed to be used at home by those who suffer from sleep apnea, a disorder that causes the airways to collapse and stop breathing.

The FDA has approved their use on patients with coronavirus, but unless they are modified, they pose a significant risk of infecting others – holes in the mask that release carbon dioxide when a patient exhales also allows the virus to escape. Doctors say that the BiPaps connected to the masks cannot generate enough pressure to help the sickest patients.

As they reflected on how to convert BiPaps into an effective tool to combat COVID-19, Dr David M. Rapoport recalled his experience in the early 1980s in the treatment of AIDS patients.

To help those struggling with chronic lung conditions, doctors have converted BiPap machines to ventilators by removing the mask, hooking the device to the breathing tube and punching holes in the tube to allow carbon dioxide to escape. escape.

The modified devices have only been used once or twice, said Rapoport, “proving it could work, and then we put the concept aside.”

Rapoport did some research and found that Resmed, the maker of the BiPap data machines, and other manufacturers are producing accessories that could convert the devices into fans. Doctors quickly searched the necessary tubes and electronics, with the exception of one part that was hard to find – a T-shaped port needed to evacuate carbon dioxide. They fabricated it on a 3D printer and covered it with a filter to capture the virus.

After adding a monitoring device to alert hospital staff when the machine malfunctions, the doctors successfully tested the BiPap on a patient for a few hours.

BiPap machines can be operated remotely, allowing a single technician to monitor a dozen devices, said Drew Copeland, executive director of Mount Sinai sleep program. Doctors said a hospital could set up a room for people using converted BiPap machines while keeping a ventilator in reserve in case of an emergency.

“We have turned a Volkswagen into something that can run on the Grand Prix circuit,” said Rapoport.