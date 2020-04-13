MLS players join esports players in the eMLS Tournament Special

MLS teams will not be playing on the field anytime soon. But that doesn’t mean the league and its players have forgotten about their fans.

Many of the 26 teams have sponsored eMLS matches and on Sunday the league will join this effort with a series of five episodes involving eMLS players and real football stars which will be broadcast on FS1 and Fox Deportes and will benefit from COVID rescue efforts -19. The games will be hosted by Fox Sports analysts, Stu Holden, Rachel Bonnetta and Rodolfo Landeros, with color commentary by Mike LaBelle.

“The eMLS Tournament Special represents the spirit of MLS Unites in entertaining fans and giving back to our communities,” said Camilo Durana, MLS vice president of properties and events, in a statement. “We are delighted that many of the best players in the league are joining our eMLS participants to participate in the competition and also bring benefits to those on the front line”

The games, which will be broadcast five consecutive Sundays starting April 19 at 4 p.m. Pacific, will take place on an entirely remote basis with MLS and eMLS players competing from their home. Matches will be played in two rounds, with MLS players playing the first leg and professional eMLS FIFA players competing in the second leg. The best overall score will continue.

On the opening day of the competition, Adama Diomande of LAFC will face Javier “Chicharito” Hernández of the Galaxy in a virtual El Trafico before the eMLS players of the teams, Martin “RemiMartinn” Oregel of LAFC and Guiseppe “Godfather” Guastella of the Galaxy meet in the second leg.

Also on Sunday, the Chicago Fire Francisco Calvo will face Kendall Watson of FC Cincinnati. The two winning clubs will then meet in a playoff game to determine who will qualify for the semi-finals on May 17, the date on which a champion will be crowned.

Upcoming clashes will feature New England Revolution Paul Arriola, Minnesota United goalkeeper Tyler Miller, Toronto FC Marky Delgado and New York Red Bulls Aaron Long against teammate Sean Johnson of New York City FC.

After each episode, MLS Works, the league’s social responsibility platform, and Fox Sports will donate on behalf of the winning club to Feeding America.