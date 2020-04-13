Miniature horses greet residents of Lexington nursing home through the windows

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced nursing homes across the country to make major changes, including no authorized visitors inside.

Miniature horses greet residents of the Lexington nursing home through the windows. (WKYT)

A Lexington family had a unique plan in Kentucky to surprise their mother for the Easter weekend: a parade with their miniature ponies.

The ponies, the Easter bunny and a chihuahua named Ashley greeted residents and staff at the windows to stimulate the spirits.

Lisa McConathy is the owner of McConathy Rescue. She says that Easter is her mother’s favorite holiday. Her mother now lives in Brookdale in Lexington after a few difficult months. Her mom suffered a stroke at Christmas and has since had a heart attack. But McConathy says his health concerns don’t stop there because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When it started, we seriously considered taking her home, but she has medical conditions and medication such that she would need 24-hour care that we simply cannot do,” he said. she explains. “We manage the farms and feed the horses. And there is no one who can be here 24 hours a day.”

Fortunately, Brookdale and other nursing homes have taken steps to ensure safety, including screening staff and denying access to visitors. McConathy says that as long as she misses her mother, she is happy that the staff take care of her.

McConathy says she would like to have mini pony parades in Lexington neighborhoods. You can contact McConathy Farm for more information.