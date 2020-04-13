Millions of Dutch tulips destroyed as coronavirus withers demand

Dutch growers have reportedly destroyed millions of tulips in recent weeks as the coronavirus crisis uproots the global flower industry.

Some 140 million tulip stems were scrapped in the past month amid coronavirus stalls that have dampened demand for flowers, an official at the Dutch flower auction firm Royal Flora told the New York Times.

Measures to stop the deadly virus have closed flower shops around the world and canceled major events in the middle of the tulip season in the Netherlands, the newspaper reported. The flower industry sells around $ 30 million a day in flowers there from March to May on average – as the world celebrates Easter, Mother’s Day and International Women’s Day.

“We had very good tulips this year,” Frank Uittenbogaard of JUB Holland told The Times, who had to destroy 200,000 tulip stems from the family farm. “I took my bike and went cycling when they did it because I couldn’t handle it.”

While small shops have remained open in the Netherlands, flower growers and distributors whose businesses depend on other countries have been devastated by the virus crisis, an exporter told the newspaper that 90% of his seasonal income had already been lost.

The pandemic also struck a blow to the American flower industry. Sales by domestic flower producers have plunged by 40% on average in recent weeks, according to a survey by the Society of American Florists. The industry group estimates that domestic producers of cut flowers and greenery will receive close to $ 200 million from February to May.

“The industry is at a turning point in its long history in the United States and without rapid and meaningful support, it will likely collapse,” the company and other floral industry groups wrote in a published letter. last week asking the US Department of Agriculture for financial assistance. for producers.