Michelle Obama to Support Postal Voting Law

Former first lady Michelle Obama will support legislation to expand email voting as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on how states hold primary elections across the country, according to a report released Monday.

“There is nothing partisan in trying to keep the promise of our country; make the democracy we all cherish more accessible; and protect our neighbors, friends and loved ones as they participate in this cornerstone of American life, “said the former first lady in a statement. Axios.

Legislation introduced last month in Congress by representatives Earl Blumenauer (D-Or.), Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) And Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) In the House and Senator Ron Wyden (D-Or.) At the Senate would require all voters to mail or cast ballots if 25% of states declare a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

All states allow some type of postal voting, but many have certain limitations.

Michelle Obama, who along with her husband former President Obama mostly stayed on the sidelines of the 2020 Democratic presidential contest, spoke out last week when people – many of whom wore masks – stood in line for Voting in Wisconsin last week when the state’s Supreme Court refused to allow the postponement of the elections.

“Today, Wisconsin voters have had to choose between making their voices heard and keeping them and their families safe. No American should have to make this choice, “wrote Michelle Obama Twitter. “We must do better to ensure that the vote is secure for all voters.”

Obama’s longtime advisor Valerie Jarrett, chair of the board of the advocacy organization When We All Vote supported by Michelle Obama, said the lines of voting in Wisconsin were “deeply, deeply worrying. “

The When We All Vote group will encourage people to contact their representatives to support the expansion of the postal voting effort.

President Trump made several statements against postal voting, calling him “corrupt.”