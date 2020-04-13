Michelle Obama supports postal voting campaign

“Americans should never have to choose between making their voices heard and keeping them and their families safe,” Obama said in a statement. “Expanding access to e-mail voting, online voter registration and early voting are crucial steps right now – and they are long overdue.”

Democrat Obama Laws and When We All Vote Support Their Will to Establish National Standards for Voting in This Year’s Presidential Election and Would Require States to Offer Mail-in Votes to All Voters, Enabling Voters request electronic ballots and authorize ballots. to request up to five days before an election.

The bill, introduced last month by Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, would also add $ 500 million in federal money to prepare state electoral systems for the coronavirus.

Obama rarely expresses his political views publicly, and this is the first time the organization has supported legislation. In previous years, Obama urged Americans to participate in the elections, including in 2018, when she declared at an event that she was “sick of all the chaos and nastiness of our politics”, but that the importance of the vote remained.

Republicans insisted on keeping elections on time and won two court battles the day before, with the State Supreme Court blocking Democratic Governor Tony Evers’ proposal to delay it until June and the State Supreme Court States canceling the decision of a lower court. this gave voters an additional six days to return their ballot by mail.