Michelle Obama supports postal voting campaign

by April 13, 2020 Top News
“Americans should never have to choose between making their voices heard and keeping them and their families safe,” Obama said in a statement. “Expanding access to e-mail voting, online voter registration and early voting are crucial steps right now – and they are long overdue.”

The rare incursion into partisan politics by the former first lady occurs Democrats multiply calls for states to expand postal mail and advance voting while the U.S. continues to fight coronavirus. Pandemic resulted in the cancellation or postponement of dozens of large gatherings, including primary competitions, many of which were postponed until the summer.
Obama’s statement, published by When we all vote, a non-partisan organization engaged in voter registration which it co-chairs, said: “There is nothing partisan in trying to keep our country’s promise; making the democracy we all cherish more accessible; and protect our neighbors, friends and loved ones as they participate in this cornerstone of American life. ”

Democrat Obama Laws and When We All Vote Support Their Will to Establish National Standards for Voting in This Year’s Presidential Election and Would Require States to Offer Mail-in Votes to All Voters, Enabling Voters request electronic ballots and authorize ballots. to request up to five days before an election.

The bill, introduced last month by Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, would also add $ 500 million in federal money to prepare state electoral systems for the coronavirus.

Obama rarely expresses his political views publicly, and this is the first time the organization has supported legislation. In previous years, Obama urged Americans to participate in the elections, including in 2018, when she declared at an event that she was “sick of all the chaos and nastiness of our politics”, but that the importance of the vote remained.
Already, at least one election was held during the pandemic, along with Wisconsin voters, many of them wearing face masks, attended state primary last week.

Republicans insisted on keeping elections on time and won two court battles the day before, with the State Supreme Court blocking Democratic Governor Tony Evers’ proposal to delay it until June and the State Supreme Court States canceling the decision of a lower court. this gave voters an additional six days to return their ballot by mail.

