Metro woman’s mission to sew masks in the middle of COVID-19 reaches 2,500 men

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – A woman on the metro started a movement to help provide masks for everyone in need during the coronavirus epidemic.

The movement took off in just three weeks. We first introduced you Jenni Gallagher three weeks ago.

She had just created a Facebook page asking people to help sew masks for frontline workers.

Then only 33 members were part of the group helping to sew masks. Now, the group called Nebraska’s Hands and Feet has nearly 2,500 people around the world working in mask sewing.

They have already sewn over 20,000 masks not only for frontline workers, but also for all those who need a mask.

Gallagher says that this group has greatly exceeded its objectives.

“The real goal is to educate people about removing grandma’s sewing machine and grandma’s fabric and let’s start doing it together. Everyone has to do it together,” said Gallagher.

The group sent masks not only across the state of Nebraska, but they went across the country.

Gallagher says their group is looking for more people to sew because there has been a surge in the demand for masks for essential workers.


