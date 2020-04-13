Mask supply in Japan boosted by CEO of Softbank amid coronavirus problems: live updates

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will lift restrictions on travel and services despite thousands of new cases of coronavirus reported daily in the country.

Speaking at a press conference on Easter Sunday, Sánchez warned the Spaniards against complacency as the rate of coronavirus infections and deaths continues to slow.

“I want to be clear, we are not even entering phase two … The alarm state continues, therefore general confinement continues.”

Sánchez said the lifting of restrictions, some of which will start on Monday, would be gradual and measured. Spain was one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with at least 166,831 infections and 17,209 deaths starting Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Markers will be established to measure the rate of infection and the capacity of the Spanish health system, and these markers will determine the restrictions to be lifted. Above all, he said, progress in the fight against the virus would not be threatened.

Sanchez said he had taken responsibility for the insufficient supply of protective equipment such as masks – but the whole world had not been prepared. “Spain has started to guarantee the systematic supply of these materials” and is taking “indescribable” measures to protect health workers.

Faced with growing criticism from other parties regarding the government’s handling of the virus, Sánchez also called for a united political response – in Spain and Europe. He proposed “a big market” between the political parties in Spain to start the recovery – a demonstration of unity to match that of the Spanish people.