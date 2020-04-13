Marc Hauser: Skydiver completes its first jump in the jet stream to promote sustainable energy

But he did not only intend to overcome his fear of heights. Hauser wanted to raise awareness of what he says is the clean, untapped energy potential of the jet stream, a high-altitude air current in the atmosphere.

“I’m still scared of that. I think you should be scared if you jump off a plane anyway. So that’s a good thing. And I think it protects me. I’m absolutely fine with be a little scared and terrified. “

Entry level

Before making his free-fall jump in the jet stream in Australia in 2018, Hauser was already an unofficial record holder for the fastest horizontal speed without additional equipment, reaching a top speed of 188.9 mph in 2012.

Although it has not yet been “ratified” by the International Aeronautical Federation (FAI), Hauser’s record has been validated by its most experienced GPS specialist, Brian Utley.

While many elite athletes are aware of gaining weight, the reverse is true for the six foot seven inch Swiss who decided to embark on more adventurous activities after taking a skydiving course in Spain at the age of 19.

“I really had to put on weight. I really had to get heavier because the heavier you are, the faster you accelerate in a free fall,” said the 47-year-old.

With a combination of “good healthy food and some less healthy food – a few beers”, Hauser managed to put the 12 kilograms he needed to reach his ideal weight. Since then, he has maintained his weight of 110 kg.

“It’s like when you’re on a bike, and if you drive downhill, you lose to the fat guy.”

“Superhero syndrome”

Hauser quickly discovered that he was in his own league when it came to skydiving.

“I didn’t have a course because my suit has no wings. So my definition was that I was flying without a wing suit. And I was ranked number one,” he declares.

To his surprise, he started to lower the ranking because the officials began to take into account the tail winds, hence the idea of ​​jumping into the jet stream. “I said, ‘Okay, let’s take the best tailwind you can find,’ recalls Hauser.

Jet streams are defined as “narrow bands of strong wind in the upper levels of the atmosphere” by the National Weather Service of the United States

Generally located four to eight miles above the ground, winds can exceed 275 mph and temperatures can drop to minus 40 degrees Celsius.

“To combine a kind of superman stroke with a higher cause, I have this kind of superhero syndrome,” said the Bern native. “So I would like to fly without wings and at the same time, I would like to save the planet.”

With the help of director and director Claudio von Planta, Hauser’s leap was immortalized in a premium documentary “Chasing the Jet Stream”.

Put your body at stake

As Hauser’s body went through a lot – he had six operations on his right knee – jumping in the jet stream pushed him to the limit.

He underwent intense training, including temperatures minus 60 degrees Celsius, testing an untested respirator, and training at high altitudes.

And although the physical strain on his body was “difficult”, it was the mental aspect of his preparation that really put Hauser to the test.

“Mentally, it was really, really difficult to keep the team together, to find the right weather window, to find the tightest budget we ended up with at the end,” said Hauser, who also works in as long as keynote speaker

“But I was really the only guy who had to push in front of the whole team. And I really learned a lot about leadership because we didn’t have the money to pay the team. So all the guys, they just worked for free and it was absolutely breathtaking. “

A bumpy ride

Having already moved the jump from Switzerland to Australia, Hauser’s team spent two weeks running in the perfect spot as a “tornado hunting team”.

He was assisted by a hot air balloon pilot, Steve Griffin, and a paratrooper, Tom Naef, and after climbing to 7,000m, the problems started.

The drop in temperature caused the oxygen regulators for Griffin and Naef to freeze. It was so cold that the hot air burners also froze, extinguishing the flame of the balloon.

While Hauser had anticipated complications, the number of problems “put a bit of haste” on his way out, he said, which means he jumped from an altitude lower than he had hoped for.

This means that Hauser failed to break his own speed record, but in hindsight, he describes breaking his own record as “silly thing anyway”.

“I’m still the holder of the unsupported ground flight record with no tailwind. But I’m sure you can be much faster than me,” he said.

Although it was terrified for the safety of the two remaining passengers in the balloon, Hauser successfully completed the parachute jump.

Prove your point

Burning his name in the record book was one of his goals, but Hauser’s main goal was to highlight the potential of the jet stream to provide a sustainable source of energy.

“This is just the beginning. There are a dozen start-ups around the world and they are really at the forefront of the market leap,” he said.

But to take high altitude wind power to the next level, the industry needs “two pioneers with deep pockets”.

“They are all at the same point where they now really need substantial funding to take it to the next level and build these things for the markets and bring prices down,” he said.

“Because now they are working on prototypes, they are stealing this proof of concept. But for the next step, they all have the same problem. They need substantial funding, and that is what they are all looking for.

“It’s a solution, I think, that is not really well known. I think most people just know the winter mills and with that comes wind power. And wind power at high altitude is just a new phenomenon for most of us. “