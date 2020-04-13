Man accused of trying to sell non-existent coronavirus masks

An alleged fraudster tried to take advantage of the coronavirus crisis by offering the federal government millions of face masks that did not exist, authorities said.

Christopher Parris of Atlanta faces phone fraud charges for trying to sell 125 million masks and other protective gear to the Department of Veterans Affairs for more than $ 750 million – even if he didn’t actually have the supplies, according to federal prosecutors.

Parris, 39, promised he could get millions of “authentic” masks made by 3M, even though he knew order fulfillment would be impossible, federal officials said. He also tried to reach agreements with state governments regarding protective equipment by making similar false statements to other entities, officials said.

The alleged scam occurred while health workers were battling the coronavirus with a shortage of protective equipment such as N95 respirators, which filter airborne particles. 3M, based in Minnesota – and that President Trump recently ordered to produce more N95 masks – warned last month that its products were increasingly counterfeit during the pandemic.

Parris was arrested on Friday and is scheduled to be extradited to Washington, DC, where he has previously been charged, the federal government said. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $ 250,000 if convicted, officials said.

“During this time of crisis, fraud or attempted fraud affecting service to veterans who have disinterested in this country is unacceptable,” said US District of Columbia attorney Timothy Shea in a statement. .

The mask scam was not the first that Parris was charged with running. Federal prosecutors in northern New York state accused him and a business partner in January of directing a Ponzi scheme that hijacked about 1,000 investors out of more than $ 115 million.