Make your passion a career with this digital marketing bundle

There is no doubt that you have heard success stories regarding digital marketing and social media. And while this type of career may seem impossible, the instructors Complete digital marketing pack for beginners 2020 will show you the opposite.

For $ 59.99 on stacksocial.com, you will have access to this set of 14 courses full of tips and strategies to start and improve your online career. Platforms like YouTube, Tik Tok, Instagram, Facebook and Fiverr are covered and the lessons will teach you the do’s and don’ts of content creation and online marketing.

In addition, there are general courses that will help you hone your blogging and sales skills. In total, you will receive almost 100 hours of content suitable for those just starting out and those who are already experienced. And as we have experienced with previous offers, instructors generally present their knowledge clearly and effectively.

Read on to see what we thought of our hands-on experience with this far-reaching digital marketing bundle.

Here’s how these courses work

Much of the lessons in this pack will be useful for beginners, but intermediates shouldn’t hesitate either. Instructors start with the basics, even to guide you on your first foray into various websites. From that moment on, you will receive a wealth of advice, both conceptual and concrete. The instructors provide advice adapted both to your preferred platform and, more generally, to useful techniques. And if you need to hear something again or skip something basic, don’t worry. You can jump between lessons whenever you want. You can also watch them anytime, anywhere, because once you buy this pack, it’s yours for life. As long as you have a device that can stream, you also have this set with you.

The complete YouTube course by YouTubers with over 100 million views

In this course, you are led by Chris Haroun and Sacha Stevenson, founder of Haroun Education Ventures and successful vlogger, respectively. When we first reviewed this course, we were taken aback by the number of videos it contained. Fortunately, they are small and well organized in sections. Haroun provides an excellent introduction. It highlights the “success journal” which you can use to follow the course and read the section summaries. This is a resource that more courses should include.

Once we are all introduced, our instructors dive with their tips and techniques. In fact, the first subject discussed is that of titles. You will find a healthy range of advice backed up by statistics, such as starting your title with a number and anticipating searchable keywords.

There is 10 sections on creating miniatures that cover the use of faces and emotions for miniatures, use well-known brands and accessories and background color and text hints, to name a few- some. We loved these sections for several reasons. For starters, the instructors not only showed the creative process step by step, but explained why everyone matters. This helps you understand why these design principles are effective. We also appreciated their use of several programs, Photoshop at GIMP at PowerPoint. These lessons gave the impression of revolutionizing accessibility.

Our instructors then provided the same walkthroughs on video editing with specific programs. These were more wavy by hand, but at least show you what to click. Fortunately, they cover useful techniques, such as color correction, adding censors, and using transitions. They even have a brief lesson on finding music on YouTube Studio Beta. Finally, we have received more generally applicable techniques. They covered finding your target audience, designing your channel and banner, choosing your character on camera and much more.

Our instructors also focused on marketing. To be successful, you will need to reach out. This can be done by finding sponsorships and affiliate programs, selling merch and keeping track of your YouTube algorithms. They explain how to fix common issues like video errors and monetization issues. We found this course particularly comprehensive.

And as we mentioned, the videos are plentiful, but the lessons and sections are sufficiently well named that you won’t have much trouble finding the lessons you need. And the success log certainly helps.

Masterclass Blog: How to Create a Successful Blog

Again, we are given a summary of what we will learn in the course, and how to navigate the section. Looking at what was available, we were happy with the structure of the course. It mimics the creative process of creating a blog, starting with creating the website, then generating content and setting up SEO, and finally promoting it.

Brad Merrill, Merrill Media entrepreneur and CEO and teacher of this course, recommends WordPress. It is free, provides many themes and plugins, and is easy to use. It emphasizes that you should use wordpress.org, not wordpress.com, which simply allows us to have more control over the internal workings of our website.

After an in-depth analysis of WordPress installation, Merrill explains the dashboard very well, how to create messages and how to customize your profile. This is a great lesson for anyone just starting out. It will also start with themes and plugins, as well as setting up Google Analytics, so you can track your stats.

He moved on to content creation, where he provides invaluable advice, including how to immerse yourself in content to unleash your creativity. And don’t just settle for the brand of content you’re going to create – tune in and link to material from other areas. He also recommends BuzzSumo for inspiration and to see which content is most popular at any given time.

Merrill took the time to emphasize the importance of grammar and authentic writing. If your grammar is poor, your audience will trust you less. And if your content is full of jargon rather than written from the point of view of your audience, you risk losing it. We loved the lessons on different types of blog content. Merrill thoroughly covers the dos and don’ts of types of content, such as guides, Q&A, reviews, and opinion pieces. It discusses what each type of content provides and how to best connect with your audience. He also discusses which medium (audio, visual, etc.) works best.

Merrill also focuses on SEO or search engine optimization. This is an extremely important step, because the best sites in a search engine are those where the majority of people click. It shows how to allow Google to crawl and index our site, which makes our site more eligible to appear on Google. Other tips are provided with this goal in mind.

Merrill explains that monetizing the importance of an email list, for which he recommends some services. It also covers membership forms, where people can provide their information. You must, says Merrill, encourage this process, or people are much less likely to do so. We enjoyed this course. Although often more conceptual in nature, Merrill provides valuable tips and examples for starting a blog and making a career out of it. He also recommends many useful services.

Fiverr: the highest rated Fiverr marketing class

Unlike most of the courses we’ve highlighted, this one is made up of a series of longer videos rather than a torrent of short. Instructor Brian Cliette, digital marketing strategist and Fiverr user since 2010, opens the course by explaining what he will cover in each module. There is an overview of the course and Cliette points out that any hobby or talent can be lucrative on Fiverr. We also have an overview of Fiverr, which is a mix of classified ads and freelance forums. It also highlights what Fiverr has to offer, from video editing to translation services to tutorials, as long as you have more expertise than the layman, you can make money doing it.

Cliette provides useful advice on starting and generating content, such as making sure to create solid reviews at the start. He recommends keeping an eye on your competition so you can stand out.

For content ideas, browse and create a list of services that you can provide in 5-10 minutes. Think of it as an hourly wage and don’t forget to promote yourself. As beautiful as the photos of your work are, a video can be even better. Your face is, after all, completely unique, so it’s helpful for customers to remember. Cliette talks about it more when he recommends the Warrior forum, a great place to network with other digital marketers. It would have been interesting to learn more about this website and to see examples in action.

Cliette spends time covering the monetization of your website and the ins and outs of popular concert types. Regarding how-to guides, you need to separate your guides by skill level and produce them in a commonly used format, such as a PDF. The creation of promotional videos can also be lucrative and Cliette explains the nuanced differences between promotional videos and advertisements.

And on this same line of thought, you can produce demonstration videos. These are simply explanatory pieces on how to use a product. It is like knowing more about something than the layman.

In the interviews section, Cliette focused on professionalism and passion in interviews with celebrities and startups, as well as on the creation of a blog to join this service.

If you don’t present yourself well in writing or otherwise, brands may not want to partner with you.

In general, Cliette emphasizes honesty and relativity in your work. If you are a product evaluator, it is dishonest to just take money to promote a product without evaluating it. Good customers will be open to constructive criticism and you will build an honest reputation. And as you get to know these customers, they can offer you more products to evaluate. When it comes to relativity, try to produce content from the customer’s point of view. Jargon is usually a dead end.

Cliette insists that Fiverr is not a plan to get rich quick, but rather an honest way to make a living. This course was the least repeated of those we have covered. Still, each module had a concrete point and was filled with examples that should help you turn your Fiverr business into something great.

Conclusion

Through this set, we have learned that there are many ways to turn a hobby or talent into a career. And even if you don’t know where to start, this pack is full of experts on the most popular platforms.

Get lifetime access to the complete digital marketing package for beginners 2020 ($ 59.99; stacksocial.com) to reach your audience and start living your passion.

Note: The above prices reflect the price indicated by the retailer at the time of publication.