M.I.A. teases a new song on Instagram

The British rapper teased a new song on Sunday Instagram , releasing a short clip of herself rapping and dancing on the track.

She captioned the message with a vague “1”. As of Sunday afternoon, the publication had garnered nearly 100,000 views and 680 comments.

Last month, on the 15th anniversary of his first album “Arular”, the Anglo-Sri Lankan artist released his single “ OHMNI W202091 . “It was his first track since” P.O.W.A. “in 2017.

M.I.A. did not disclose additional information about the track, including when – or if – it would be officially released.