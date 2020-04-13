M.I.A. teases a new song on Instagram

by April 13, 2020 entertainment
M.I.A. teases a new song on Instagram

The British rapper teased a new song on Sunday Instagram, releasing a short clip of herself rapping and dancing on the track.

She captioned the message with a vague “1”. As of Sunday afternoon, the publication had garnered nearly 100,000 views and 680 comments.

Last month, on the 15th anniversary of his first album “Arular”, the Anglo-Sri Lankan artist released his single “OHMNI W202091. “It was his first track since” P.O.W.A. “in 2017.

M.I.A. did not disclose additional information about the track, including when – or if – it would be officially released.

CNN contacted M.I.A.’s publicist to get his comments.


Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_entertainment/~3/I0WCfVLdt28/index.html

About the author: Aygen

View all posts by Aygen »

Related Posts

Ikorodu Bois from Nigeria remakes famous videos using household objects

Ikorodu Bois from Nigeria remakes famous videos using household objects

April 13, 2020
Andrea Bocelli sings “Hope” for Easter with a coronovirus message

Andrea Bocelli sings “Hope” for Easter with a coronovirus message

April 13, 2020
Review: "Saturday Night Live" returns, far from home

Review: “Saturday Night Live” returns, far from home

April 13, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *