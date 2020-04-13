Local chefs team up with Give Philly Eats to prepare 3,500 meals for healthcare workers – CBS Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some of the best chefs in Philadelphia spent Saturday evening preparing meals for hospital workers. Meals will be delivered tomorrow just in time for Easter.

Chef Jen Carroll joined CBS3 on Saturday to chat Give Philly Eats. Carroll also owns Spice Finch in Philadelphia, which was forced to close by the coronavirus pandemic.

Carroll says that Give Philly Eats was born when Save Philly Eats and Fuel the Fight teamed up.

“Originally, we were trying to prepare 1,000 meals for front-line workers and employees of the Philadelphia Hospital,” said Carroll.

Instead, the group was able to enlist local chefs to help prepare 3,500 meals.

“We ended up being able to involve a bunch of different chefs who are on the Save Philly Eats website,” said Carroll. “We wanted to do something special for them because it is Easter and Passover.”

The 3,500 meals were made possible thanks to donations.

“Getting all the donations for 3,500 meals and 10 to 14 hospitals is truly incredible,” said Carroll. “Really, really strong for the restaurant community to pass.”

As Carroll’s restaurant, Spice Finch, is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she and her team use the kitchen of the Fitler’s Club in Center City to prepare meals.

She makes a “super delicious” breast and roasted potatoes with a blackberry polenta cake.

Watch the video above for the full interview with Carroll.