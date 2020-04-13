Live coronavirus updates: 1.8 million cases worldwide

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rejected the resignation of interior minister Suleyman Soylu after the minister was heavily criticized for implementing a surprise foreclosure in Turkey.

In a written statement regarding his resignation, Soylu said the scenes created after the announcement of the foreclosure did not correspond to the government’s “perfectly managed process” against the spread of Covid-19.

After the announcement of the curfew, people rushed to the markets to stock up on goods before the foreclosure began, which resulted in close contact between people.

In his statement, Soylu took the almost complete blame for the chaos and asked for “the forgiveness of my dear nation, which I never wanted to harm, and of my president to whom I will be faithful until the end of my life”.

Responsibility for implementing the decision for the weekend belongs to me in all respects, “he said in the written statement.

The offer to resign was submitted to the president and was rejected, according to a written statement from the Turkish presidency.

“The decision to propose a resignation rests with the incumbent but accepting it is the decision of the president. The resignation has not been accepted and the minister will continue his position,” the press release said.

The statement praised Soylu’s past performance on a wide range of political issues as well as more recently on the Covid-19 measures.

Soylu has been a pivotal figure in Turkey’s fight against terrorism and is known as a tough nationalist.