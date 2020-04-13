LG’s V60 ThinQ 5G is big and powerful, but LG’s software gets in the way

LG V60 ThinQ is currently available from Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, each package including a dual-screen case that turns the standard smartphone into a phone with a foldable screen. Good type of. The display doesn’t actually fold down, but instead, the case adds a second screen.

It’s an interesting and affordable approach at a time when foldable Telephone (s enter and exit titles. V60 costs $ 899.99 at AT&T and T Mobile, or $ 949.99 on Verizon.

This price is ridiculous compared to not only foldable phones, but Samsung’s latest Galaxy S20 phones. But the price is not the whole story. How does it compare to the competition? Pretty good, but there are glaring troubles.

Design and software

the V60 has a 6.8 inch FHD + OLED screen with a resolution of 2460 x 1080. It is a similar display technology used by Apple and Samsung, the end result being a brighter screen with better color accuracy and saturation. In the center of the screen is a teardrop cutout for the 10-megapixel front camera. A fingerprint sensor is hidden under the screen, near the bottom.

On the right side of the phone is a sleep / wake button. On the opposite side, you’ll find the volume controls, as well as another button that launches Google Assistant.

Downstairs is a 3.5mm headphone jack (Yes! It’s still there and it works with all your wired headphones.) And a USB-C port for charging and data synchronization. Above the phone is the SIM card and the microSD card tray.

On the back of the V60 are three cameras: a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-degree megapixel 117-degree wide-angle camera and a Z-camera used to determine the depth of field of a photo.

There is no way around it: The V60 ThinQ 5G is great. Really big. It follows the trend we saw from Samsung with the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Device manufacturers obviously believe that we have reached a point where the phones are too big, but we have to get closer. We had a hard time using the V60 with one hand, which is frustrating.

The V60 runs on Android 10, the latest version of Android, and uses LG’s proprietary software. Most smartphone manufacturers have moved away from heavy customization in addition to the features and capabilities of Android, even Samsung has abandoned its heavy TouchWiz skin in favor of OneUI in recent years.

Constant beeps and beeps when you turn on the V60, various warnings and prompts that are useless, LG software feels dated and adds little value. For example, the first time we turned on the V60, a warning told us not to remove the battery to restart the phone. There is a problem – you cannot remove the battery from the V60 without destroying the phone.

Suffice to say: it’s time to rethink your software strategy, LG.

Battery performance and autonomy

Components of the V60 include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, the X55 5G modem, 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage. You can add up to 2 TB of additional storage via a microSD card. There is also a 5000 mAh battery to power everything.

As with any review that is not underlined, we performed benchmark tests to establish a standard for comparing quantitative tests of multiple devices with our daily use, tests and perceptions. We used GeekBench 5 to test the V60. This benchmarking app tests devices by running intense processes that mimic actual use cases. The V60 scored 911 on the single-core test and 3314 on the multi-core, almost matching the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 +. This should come as no surprise, as they are all powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

The side marks, the actual performance of the V60 was fluid and responsive. Opening and switching between apps was always quick and smooth, and playing on the V60 was fun. Attaching the dual screen accessory and running the benchmarks again had no impact on the V60 score.

That said, when using apps in Dual Screen and moving apps between screens, there can sometimes be a delay. Other times, interactions and movements are instantaneous, and we cannot understand a rhyme or reason for random slowness. The good news is that once you’ve finished moving apps or adjusting settings, using the dual display is as fast as the main display.

Battery life

We’re in the process of switching to a new battery reference, so we don’t have a lot of results to compare V60 performance see you again. However, when playing a video file repeatedly with the screen brightness set to 50% and the airplane mode activated, the V60’s battery lasted 15 hours and 3 minutes. Naturally, we tested the battery life with the dual screen accessory using the same test – with the two screens set to 50% brightness – and the device turns off at 8 hours and 57 minutes.

That said, the daily battery life of the V60 should be enough to spend a full working day. We had no problems with the battery life during our tests. A typical working day for us spans 15 hours, with mixed games, streaming (music and video), email, social media and Reddit.

Camera

Admittedly, we weren’t able to take as many photos or videos as we normally would for a phone review. An order to stay at home and a social distancing forced us to avoid going out to our usual photo locations. Instead, our family members and pets were subjected to our tests. The final result? The V60’s camera is pretty good, but is far from the experience we had with the SSamsung Galaxy S20 camera configuration.

By default, the photos you capture with the main camera will use the 64MP sensor to take 16MP photos using Pixel Binning. Basically, when the photo is processed, it combines four pixels into one, which decreases the overall number of megapixels and increases the quality of the photo.

You can force the phone to use 64 megapixels when you take a photo with one touch.

There is also a fun portrait mode that takes 3D photos with a simple touch. You may have seen the photos on Facebook that look like a pop-up in a 3D book when you walk past them. The V60 can do it, and it looks great when you do it right, but we haven’t figured out how to share outside of LG’s Gallery app.

You can record video up to 8K using the V60’s camera, but we have nothing capable of playing 8K video to judge the quality of a job. Yes, it looks great, but we don’t have a full picture yet.

A bit about 5G

The V60 ThinQ 5G supports 5G connectivity, both sub6 and mmWave, but 5G networks are a mess and making sense of device support is even worse. In short: as long as you buy the V60 Designed and designed for your wireless operator, you can take advantage of 5G connectivity, assuming you are on the right plan and that you live in an area with 5G service. We were unable to test 5G connectivity because we lived in an area without 5G service. We suggest that you check with your operator for 5G coverage and plans.

Living with two screens

The included dual screen accessory adds two additional screens to the V60. A smaller screen at the front of the case which is only used when closed and another 6.8 inch screen which is to the left of the main screen when open. The dual screen front display is used to check the time and monitor pending notifications. We want the dual screen front panel to be larger and have more functionality; you can’t even swipe on it to scroll through the alerts.

The V60 slides into the Dual Screen box, anchoring to the USB-C connector at the bottom. A magnetic connector is included in the box which allows you to use a cable to charge the phone when it is inside the dual screen case, or you can place the phone on a wireless charger. Unless you know how to track the adapter better than we do, you’ll probably want to go for wireless charging or remove the phone from the dual-screen case when you need to charge it.

We have already deplored the size of smartphones in general, so we will save you another deep dive in this rabbit hole, but we feel obliged to clarify one thing: as big as the V60 alone, it is even bigger with the Dual Screen accessory. Think of the size increase like installing an Otterbox case on the V60, but combined with the addition of a really thick screen protector on the front of your phone.

When you first place the dual screen box on the V60, a small button appears on the side of the main screen. This button allows you to activate or deactivate the dual screen functionality, control the applications on which screen or put the main screen to sleep.

With a few exceptions, you are forced to use the Dual Screen configuration as the name suggests – like two different screens. Some Google apps, like Chrome, Gmail, or Maps, can take advantage of both screens. Viewing a larger version of Gmail, for example, makes it easier to view your inbox on the left side of the screen, with the body of an email on the right.

But this configuration is also incredibly awkward. A large black bar crosses the middle of the screen, breaking up the text and images. It’s fair to compare the overall premise of the V60 to a device like the Galaxy Fold until you start using it and realize how confusing it is to have a physical barrier between screens.

We have found that multitasking is the best use for dual screen. Watching our favorite Twitch streams while passing through Twitter or reading an article was the highlight of Dual Screen. The extra screen certainly beats the smallest picture-in-picture configuration we have used on other Android phones.

When playing with Dual Screen, you can activate LG GamePad mode and transform one of the screens (we preferred to use the main screen) into a digital game controller. The game you’re playing will have to support an external controller in order to use any of the included configurations, but it’s pretty sleek. We played Sonic the Hedgehog Classic and Asphalt 9, and although it took a while to get used to, the added controller certainly beat out having to use the onscreen touch controls.

Does the V60 suit you?

There is much to love V60 ThinQ 5G. It’s cheaper than Samsung S20 series, in some cases by the hundreds of dollars, and yet it closely matches its overall performance. It has solid battery life, good performance and a respectable camera, but LG’s custom software is boring.

The Dual Screen case adds functionality at the cost of increasing the size of an already large phone, but for some it will be a fair compromise.

Note: The above prices reflect the price indicated by the retailer at the time of publication.