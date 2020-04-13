Krasinski gets free phone service for health workers, Red Sox tix for life

The third installment of “Some good news” Host John Krasinski on YouTube paid special tribute to health heroes in the United States on Sunday with free cellphone service – and, for some employees at Boston Hospital, Red Sox tickets for life.

Krasinski brought Red Sox striker David “Big Papi” Ortiz to greet five employees from the COVID unit at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and announced that everyone at the hospital would receive four tickets to see the team for the rest of their lives.

Then, “the most sanitized duck in America” ​​met the workers outside the hospital and drove them to Fenway Park, where each person was able to throw a mound site and manage the bases. Red Sox players, Boston mayor Marty Walsh and Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker cheered them on from the Jumbotrons.

Those who couldn’t get to Fenway weren’t left behind: Krasinski announced that he had asked AT&T to give every nurse and doctor in America free cell phone service for one month, and the company offered to provide three months free of charge.

Also on the show, sports reporter Fox from Buck lent commentaries for videos of people loading their washing machines and unloading their dishwashers, and Krasinski played uplifting clips of hospital workers doing conga lines and improvising dances every time the patients got out of the ventilators.

Krasinski’s show was a hit with viewers, drawing comments from as far away as the Netherlands. It also inspires imitators: the star of “Walking Dead” Jeffrey Dean Morgan will debut in his own series, “Home with the Morgans,” Friday evening on AMC.