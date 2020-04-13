Kentucky worshipers meet nails on the road as they challenge the lock

A Kentucky church challenged coronavirus locking orders to organize a packed service on Easter Sunday – despite a heavy police presence and even nails blocking parking lots, according to a report.

Maryville Baptist Church appeared to have an almost full house for its Sunday service despite orders to avoid service in person – and the increased risk of catching COVID-19, the Louisville Courier Journal said.

The worshipers arrived even after the police warned that they would register their license plates to force them to be quarantined for 14 days.

Many – including the provocative pastor, the Reverend Jack Roberts – arrived with their plates covered, with officers recording their VIN numbers instead, the newspaper said.

Even more desperate measures appear to have been taken to keep the faithful away – with “piles of nails” blocking each entry, according to photos shared by the Courier Journal.

It was unclear who left the nails, which were eventually cleaned up by church volunteers in time for the main arrivals, the newspaper said.

Kentucky state police soldiers then left large signs on each car left in church grounds, the newspaper said – accusing those present of “CREATING EMERGENCY SCENES”.

They noted that everyone in the car owner’s household would be forced to quarantine for 14 days for defying the warning – an order that several worshipers told the Courier Journal they planned to ignore.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear had previously insisted that the state was not going to “lock the doors or arrest the pastors,” but simply wanted to protect the community at large.

“To our knowledge, 99.89% of all Kentucky churches, synagogues and mosques have chosen to do the right thing,” said Beshear on Saturday, saying he “was doing my best to save people.” lives “.

Maryville appeared to be the only church to challenge the decision against personal service, police told the Courier Journal.

Church pastor Reverend Roberts previously stated that he was “not interested in trying to challenge the government” – but maintained that he had the constitutional right to organize services for his followers, notes the newspaper.

Orders were at the heart of a broader constitutional feud over the right to worship at a time when even Pope Francis is hosting Easter Mass behind locked doors due to the serious risk of the spread of COVID-19.

A federal judge ruled on Saturday that the mayor of Louisville’s “staggering” ban on car services for Easter Church was “unconstitutional”.

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, applauded the decision on Saturday.

“Grateful for this strong and eloquent decision defending the religious freedom of the Kentuckians”, McConnell tweeted.