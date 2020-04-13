John Krasinski and David Ortiz surprise nurses and respiratory therapists to say thank you

by April 13, 2020 entertainment
John Krasinski and David Ortiz surprise nurses and respiratory therapists to say thank you

The Boston-based “The Office” star told nurses and respiratory therapists he heard they were big fans of the Red Sox.

“I know we all miss a baseball season, but that doesn’t mean I can’t bring you baseball,” Krasinski said before bringing Ortiz.

Ortiz praised health professionals.

“I have to tell you from the bottom of my heart how much I love and respect you for what you do,” Ortiz told the group.

“Big Papi”, as Ortiz is known, then informed them that the Red Sox organization offered hospital staff four tickets to their lifetime matches.

Krasinski brought the group out to “the most sanitized duck in America,” which took them to Fenway Park, where the jumbotron featured videos of the mayor of Boston, the governor of Massachusetts, and the entire Red Sox team applauding. health professionals.

The group then threw the first ceremonial pitch of the season.

“Boston strong,” they all said together.

“One of those baseballs, if there is one more, take one and sign it for me,” Krasinski told them. “You are my heroes who go to this wall.”

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_entertainment/~3/FgNO7lHXFl8/index.html

About the author: Aygen

View all posts by Aygen »

Related Posts

Carole Baskin feels betrayed by `` Tiger King '', threatened with death

Carole Baskin feels betrayed by “ Tiger King ”, threatened with death

April 13, 2020
Author Kevin Wilson Shares Coronavirus Quarantine Routine

Author Kevin Wilson Shares Coronavirus Quarantine Routine

April 13, 2020
The shocking death shakes fans of 'Killing Eve'; a writer explains "a difficult call"

The shocking death shakes fans of ‘Killing Eve’; a writer explains “a difficult call”

April 13, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *