John Krasinski and David Ortiz surprise nurses and respiratory therapists to say thank you

The Boston-based “The Office” star told nurses and respiratory therapists he heard they were big fans of the Red Sox.

Ortiz praised health professionals.

“I have to tell you from the bottom of my heart how much I love and respect you for what you do,” Ortiz told the group.

“Big Papi”, as Ortiz is known, then informed them that the Red Sox organization offered hospital staff four tickets to their lifetime matches.

Krasinski brought the group out to “the most sanitized duck in America,” which took them to Fenway Park, where the jumbotron featured videos of the mayor of Boston, the governor of Massachusetts, and the entire Red Sox team applauding. health professionals.

The group then threw the first ceremonial pitch of the season.

“Boston strong,” they all said together.

“One of those baseballs, if there is one more, take one and sign it for me,” Krasinski told them. “You are my heroes who go to this wall.”