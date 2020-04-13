Japan Airport Offers Cardboard To Travelers Waiting For Test Results

A makeshift cardboard hotel has been set up at Narita International Airport in Japan for overseas travelers who cannot find a place on a government website while waiting for the results of their coronavirus test, according to reports.

The unsightly installation in the baggage claim area of ​​the airport is ensured by workers dressed in protective equipment who provide snacks and water, CNN reported.

People on local social media have criticized the arrangement, saying it could actually help spread the deadly disease.

“They don’t do a lot of testing in Japan, but many returnees from abroad are infected,” tweeted Misachasu, who also described the experience of his Vietnamese friend who spent one night in a cardboard cabin.

“We consider this space to be a high risk of infection,” he wrote.

Although flights to the hub are dropping so abruptly that it has closed one of its runways, planes still arrive with passengers from countries such as the United States and Italy which must undergo tests before be able to go home.

Travelers can receive results as quickly as six hours, but delays mean many have to wait as long as one or two days, an official with the Department of Health told Channel News Asia on condition of anonymity.

Cardboard boxes, designed for use in disaster evacuation centers, contain a mattress and a duvet.

“There are facilities near the airport for people to stay, so as far as I know, the beds haven’t been used yet – or if so, it’s only very briefly” , said the manager at the point of sale.

Japan, which declared a state of emergency last week in major population areas, has recorded at least 7,400 cases of COVID-19, with 137 deaths, according to the public broadcaster NHK.