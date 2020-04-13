Jane Goodall in brief – CNN

Dad: Mortimer Morris-Goodall, businessman

Mother: Margaret Myfanwe (Joseph) Morris-Goodall, novelist

Weddings: Derek Bryceson (1975-1980, his death); Hugo van Lawick (March 28, 1964-1974, divorced)

Children: with van Lawick: Hugo

Education: University of Cambridge, Ph.D. in ethology, 1965

Other facts

Obtained a doctorate without first obtaining a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

Was the first scientist to give names to her research subjects instead of the conventional practice of assigning numbers to them.

Found that chimpanzees are waging war with neighboring communities and that chimpanzees are capable of selflessness, which they demonstrate by adopting orphaned unrelated children.

First, watch the chimpanzees eat meat and make and use tools.

Chronology

1956 – While working as an assistant in a London film studio, she receives an invitation from a friend to visit her farm in Kenya.

1957 – Arrives in Africa and meets a famous archaeologist and paleontologist Arrives in Africa and meets a famous archaeologist and paleontologist Louis Leakey. He hired her as an assistant and then asked her to study a group of chimpanzees living in Tanzania.

July 1960 – Arrive at the Gombe Stream chimpanzee reserve in Tanzania to begin his study of chimpanzees.

October 1960 – Goodall observes chimpanzees eating meat; we thought they were vegetarians.

November 1960 – Observe the first recorded occurrence of chimpanzees making and using tools.

1991 – Start on Start on Roots and shoots environmental program for young people.

2002 – Designated a Designated a The United Nations Messenger of peace.

February 20, 2004 – Is invested as Lady of the British Empire at Buckingham Palace.

2010 – A documentary film about her life, “Jane’s Journey”, opens.

March 2013 – Apologizes for the plagiarized passages from his book “Seeds of Hope: Wisdom and Wonder of the Plant World”, whose release is scheduled for April. the Apologizes for the plagiarized passages from his book “Seeds of Hope: Wisdom and Wonder of the Plant World”, whose release is scheduled for April. the Washington Post first reported on the passages taken, saying they came from Wikipedia and other websites.

September 30, 2014 – A new species of orchid is called Goodall. The Dendrobium goodallianum orchid was collected in Papua New Guinea in 2003.

October 20, 2017 – “Jane”, a documentary on Goodall’s early work with chimpanzees, directed by Brett Morgan, opens.

January 2019 – Announces the launch of the Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation, “in the hope that we can create an endowment that will allow the programs I have developed to continue, new ones to be launched, and to make the fight for the good of the world natural continues beyond my life. “It is recorded in Switzerland.

April 17, 2019 – Is named to Time 100, the magazine’s annual list of the most influential people in the world.