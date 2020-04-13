Jaime Jarrín Dodgers inundated with memories await season 62

It took six years and arrived with baseball stopped, but the recent agreement to broadcast SportsNet LA, the Dodgers’ home of television, on DirecTV, could not have come at a better time for Jaime Jarrín.

The Hall of Fame broadcaster is 84 years old, making him one of the most susceptible to the new coronavirus. He doesn’t go out, not even for walks in the neighborhood he loves so much, and his son, Jorge, makes sure of it.

Jarrín had been locked up in his Arizona home, minutes from the Dodgers Camelback Ranch’s spring training center, for the past few weeks until his return Sunday to the family home in San Marino. With little to do, he spent hours watching quarantine and reliving games from the past, such as Game 4 of the 1988 National League Championship Series, when Mike Scioscia dominated Dwight Gooden to tie the game. in the ninth inning and Kirk Gibson won with a home run in the 12th.

“It was really great for my state of mind to watch these games and see that baseball is alive,” said Jarrín in a telephone interview.

Major League Baseball has never known a time like this. Jarrín knows this because he has been calling the Dodgers in Spanish for six decades, starting in the second season of the franchise in L.A.

The oldest broadcaster of the majors has known all the stops and can erase details from memory. Strikes, including the big one in 1981 that left players stranded in Saint-Louis, and the LA lockouts and riots in 1992 and the time of mourning after September 11. But he has experienced nothing like the current crisis, the world fighting a pandemic for the foreseeable future.

“I hope we have baseball this year,” said Jarrín. “I would go crazy without baseball for this year. And I don’t want the virus to stop my 62-year streak doing what I love to do, baseball. It’s fantastic.”

Jarrín planned to take on a lesser role before the start of last season to spend more time with his 65-year-old wife Blanca. But Blanca died suddenly in February 2019. After a conversation with Vin Scully, Jarrín decided to work every 162 games to keep himself busy and not to think about his loss.

This year, Jarrín intended to call all of the Dodgers’ games, except perhaps two weeks in August, when he planned to return to his native Ecuador to visit the Amazon. He already visited Quito in January and saw a family for the first time in 70 years. But his planned trip to Ecuador had to be abandoned.

“If we start baseball in July, it is not possible,” said Jarrín.

Jaime Jarrin hopes to see baseball start again in time for the all-star game to be played at Dodger Stadium in July. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Jarrín is optimistic for the 2020 season but cautious. He does not see how baseball could restart before July. He has doubts about the plan announced for the 30 teams to play a season in the Phoenix area. He fervently hopes that the All-Star Game, scheduled for July 14 at Dodger Stadium, will not be canceled.

“I know it’s hard to stay inside, but we have to do it,” said Jarrín. “We must avoid [spread] of the virus. This is the most important thing. Everything else is secondary. “

Jarrín called the last all-star game at Dodger Stadium in July 1980. Two months later, a 19-year-old left-handed pitcher from Mexico made his major league debut. Fernando Valenzuela was a reliever in his first stint with the Dodgers. Details stay alive in Jarrin’s mind. The first batter Valenzuela faced was the Atlanta Braves wide receiver Bruce Benedict. He flew to the central field at the Atlanta-Fulton County stadium.

“It was the beginning, for me,” said Jarrín, “the beginning of what was later, Fernandomania.”

The fervor around Valenzuela began to intensify next April when he launched a shutout against the Houston Astros on opening day. Jarrín recalled last Thursday, the 39th anniversary of this release in 1981. He would become the interpreter of Valenzuela, who won the MVP NL and Cy Young awards, and led the Dodgers to the World Series championship.

Almost four decades later, Jarrín craves more baseball. He finds his solution in different ways. It reads Curt Smith’s Presidents and the Hobby“ and plans to share the details of the book on its shows this season, if there is a season. Thursday, he will record the first episode of his podcast with his son Jorge and grandson Stefan. The show, produced by Univision, is called “Despídala con un Beso” – the end of Jarrín’s call for signature, which translates freely to “Kiss it goodbye”. The first episode should be released next weekend.

Otherwise, Jarrín turns on his television to relive the past. He limits his consumption of television news to half an hour in the morning and half an hour in the evening – he finds the world’s problems too depressing for more – but is embarrassed about the content of Dodgers. This will have to be done until he is back in the cabin, when he is, for his 62nd season.

“It was difficult, very difficult,” said Jarrín. “I can’t wait to do what I love to do, baseball. It’s incredible.”