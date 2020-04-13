Inside the global race to avoid another depression

Massive injections of liquidity from central banks and governments around the world will help. But new approaches will ultimately be needed, said Rogoff, including possible global debt moratoriums for emerging market economies like India that may be criticized by the virus. He also said that central banks such as the Fed may be forced to take unprecedented steps to revive growth – such as lowering interest rates below zero, a decision the central bank has long resisted. partly due to mixed evidence of its effectiveness.

The big institutional players in this global economic drama are battle-tested veterans to spray moss on the runway in the form of giant spending programs and an alphabetical soup of lending facilities and central bank interventions. Last week, the Fed and the US Treasury announced efforts to provide more than $ 2 trillion in loans to businesses and municipalities, in addition to the trillions of dollars already pledged by other lending and relaunch.

But it is a beast that no one has ever seen.

Other major downturns in recent decades have resulted from market bubbles or economic policy mistakes, from rampant inflation in the 1970s and early 1980s, to the savings and loan crisis. and the collapses of the Asian market in the 1990s at the dot-com crash in 2000 and in 2008. financial crisis.

This time is really different.

And while central players, such as Powell, Mnuchin, Lagarde and Merkel, mostly use tools that have worked in the past, few seem to struggle more broadly with how the world is fundamentally changing and what economies might look like once the coronavirus pandemic will finally be brought under control, a date that remains largely unknown and beyond the ability of economic decision-makers to control or even influence.

The Great Depression transformed economic behavior for at least a decade. Many of those who have experienced it have never returned to their previous habits. The coronavirus crisis could do the same, suggesting that the old game manual could help put out some fires in the short term, but an entirely new approach may have to emerge from policymakers around the world.

“The Fed and Congress have done a remarkable job so far,” said Liaquat Ahamed, a former World Bank official and author of the Litz of Finance award: bankers who broke the world, Pulitzer award winner, a story of the Great Depression. . He cited billions of dollars in Fed emergency loans and a congressional bailout representing 10% of the economy.

“Whether that is enough, I suppose, depends on how long you have to do it. But when it is all over, I think we will have to ask ourselves how the US economy makes it so unstable when it is affected? “Said Ahamed.” The Europeans have mechanisms in place to deal with them that are much better than us. All of these lines outside the unemployment centers show that we don’t have the institutional mechanisms to deal with this type of shocks. “

Here is a snapshot of what some of the top policymakers in the world’s two major advanced economies – the United States and Europe – are currently doing and what they may need to consider in the months and years to come.

Trump’s loyal treasury secretary teams up with Fed chairman

Mnuchin, although generally calm and moderate during public appearances, has been a frantic actor behind the scenes, constantly on the phone and in meetings with the President of the Fed, leaders of Congress and officials of the White House as Economic spokesperson for President Donald Trump – one of the few senior officials to maintain the President’s confidence throughout his tenure. Mnuchin personally shuttled between Congressional offices last month to negotiate between a President of the Democratic House and the majority leader of the Republican Senate for a $ 2.2 trillion program to save major industries, save the small businesses, write checks to most Americans and increase unemployment benefits.

It is racing against gloomy signs of damage across the economy, including 17 million new jobless claims in the United States in just three weeks and millions more along the way. It is a scale of devastation beyond what the United States has seen throughout an 18-month recession linked to the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

For the past two weeks, the Treasury and the Fed have held calls at 5 p.m. daily, led by Mnuchin and Powell and including other senior executives. But Mnuchin and Powell talk to their cellphones several times a day, often late into the night – “sometimes five times, sometimes 30 times,” according to the head of the Treasury.

Calls reached their climax last Wednesday as the Treasury and the Fed set to jointly announce the massive $ 2.3 trillion intervention by the central bank, scheduled to be released just before another disastrous report on Unemployment claims Thursday morning, which ended up showing 6.6 million Americans filed claims for benefits.

The plan included several facilities with complicated names for investing money in the crater economy. Treasury and Fed staff worked until well after midnight Wednesday evening to gather the documents necessary for the legalization of the moves, which, under section 13 (3) of the Federal Reserve Act required the signature of the secretary of the Treasury.

After a brief respite, work on the papers started again at 5 a.m. Thursday, with Powell and Mnuchin resuming their telephone conversations as the clock ticked to release the devastating unemployment figures at 8:30 a.m.